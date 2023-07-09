Blasting out covers like “Mony, Mony” and “Twist and Shout” in the early 1980s, the local band Axle Grease would bring the jam-packed crowds at clubs like Headliners to their feet.

It all started at Monona Grove High School a few years earlier, when seven friends got together and played “Jailhouse Rock” at the high school talent competition — and won. The band grew into a local hit, and by 1980 was booking nearly 50 shows a year.

A half-century later, Axle Grease was back in town Saturday to perform as part of the Monona Grove Class of 1973 50-year reunion. Fronting the band, as he has all these years, was Kevin Derus, who’s won against the odds more than once.

Not only is he active with Axle Grease, which still performs a gig or two a year, Derus, a retired emergency physician, is a survivor. In 2012, he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that nearly took his life.

“I’m one very lucky young man,” says Derus, now 68.

At its peak, Axle Grease was a huge draw in Monona and Madison, said Karen Frye, class administrator and organizer of this weekend’s invitation-only reunion and the past three reunions for the Monona Grove Class of 1973.

At Antlers Pub or long-gone venues like Headliners, the classic rock ‘n’ roll of Axle Grease “would get people up and dancing,” she said. “The band itself would focus on getting people engaged. People would literally go home at bar time sober because they were dancing and having such a darned good time.”

Over the years, members of Axle Grease have come and gone. Of the original group — Mark “Boom Boom” Beauchaine, Pat Williams, Tom Lottes, Roger “Bud Coors” Hovey, Richard Photinos, Stan Godfriaux and Derus — only Derus, bassist Photinos and Hovey planned to be at Saturday’s reunion. Joining them would be drummer Walt “Lobber” Rayfield (Class of 1979), Mike “Chunky Pie” Allen on lead guitar and Dave Dvorak and John “Johnny Heartthrob” Stone on keyboards.

Many of the musicians traveled from out of town. Classmates coming for the reunion flew in from across the U.S., Frye said.

Born and raised in Monona, Derus now lives in Milwaukee. After attending Edgewood High School (although a lot of his friends went to Monona Grove), he attended college at UW-Eau Claire and continued to reunite with Axle Grease when the band played on weekends.

When he applied to medical school, Derus was admitted to both UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, he said. But he chose Milwaukee because he knew that being too close to home — and too close to his band — would distract him from the heavy academic load of med school.

He later did his medical residency in Akron, Ohio, where he met his wife, Vicki. They have two adult children.

It was on an evening in mid-March 2012 when Derus uncharacteristically asked his wife for a Tylenol for a headache. Vicki knew something was not right — in all their years of marriage, her husband had never once asked for a Tylenol. Minutes later, he fell to the floor.

Following his stroke, “I had about five miracles that saved my life,” Derus recalled. By chance, he had stayed back from a planned trip to a remote cabin up north to attend a funeral, so when the crisis struck he received quick emergency care. Vicki, a critical care nurse, was with him and gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, while their son called 911. She also found Derus a neurosurgeon who was able to perform a rare treatment for fusiform aneurysm at Chicago’s Rush hospital.

In all, Derus spent five weeks recovering in the ICU at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, 12 weeks in inpatient rehab and two years in outpatient rehab, he said.

While he was in the ICU, he said, a nurse would come in to his room and play Beatles tunes. He couldn’t communicate otherwise, but Derus responded.

“I was in the ICU singing Beatles songs,” he said. “Then the music would stop, and I wouldn’t talk.”

Despite a remarkable recovery, Derus had to retire from emergency medicine because of memory issues following the stroke. Practicing medicine was in his blood — one of his brothers is also a physician, and his father had founded Monona Grove Clinic and served as the president of Medical Society of Wisconsin.

“It was really tough on me,” Derus said of having to leave his profession. “I didn’t realize how forgetful I really am.” All the same, in everyday life, “I don’t think you would notice just talking to me that I have this condition.”

Singing and playing music is still easy, he said.

“We’ve been doing this for so many years. Many of the songs — take Buddy Holly and the Crickets, for example — are three chords,” he said.

Derus is the vocalist for about 75% of the songs Axle Grease plays, and he plays rhythm guitar on the rest, he said. Sometimes he’ll repeat a verse or take a chorus in a wrong direction but, he added, the band knows, “Wherever Kev goes, just follow him.”

He’s now working to start a solo act. The name? Rockin’ Doc.

