Long before Europeans came to the land that would be called Wisconsin, Indigenous communities widely celebrated their Two Spirit members, highly respected people thought to have special talents.

The term Two Spirit, explains the narrator of the new PBS Wisconsin film “Wisconsin Pride,” was “given to Native people now past and present believed to have both masculine and feminine spirit.” And that concept, explains Two-Spirit scholar Kai Pyle in the film, “encompasses our world views, which are often very different from how Euro-American society defines gender and sexuality.”

That historical background sets the scene for “Wisconsin Pride,” a nearly two-hour documentary filled with compelling interviews, photos, film and video footage focused on the state’s sometimes-hidden LGBTQ+ stories — beginning with some of the earliest and traveling to the start of the 21st century.

As of June 1, “Wisconsin Pride” is available to watch online at pbswisconsin.org/pride and on the free PBS App on all streaming devices.

The documentary also will be broadcast at 7 p.m. June 20 on PBS Wisconsin, and will be featured in a free Madison screening at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Barrymore Theatre; register at barrymorelive.com.

Much of the film is built on the foundation laid by two books written about the state’s gay history by the late R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, of Madison, “We’ve Been Here All Along,” published in 2019, and “Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin’s Recent Gay History,” published in 2020.

But “Wisconsin Pride” also includes rarely seen footage, such as from VHS tapes dug out of a box in the Madison LGBTQ Archives.

Finding historic images like those “was an exciting part of the process,” said “Wisconsin Pride” producer Andy Soth, who also co-wrote the film with video editor Grant Fenster. “To think, ‘I’m the first person seeing this for years (and to realize) this is Dan Savage in the early ‘90s leading an ACT UP protest!’”

Often focused on the stories of individual trailblazers, “Wisconsin Pride” has a broad geographical scope, with accounts of LGBTQ+ pioneers from Cooksville to Milwaukee, Rhinelander to Mineral Point and beyond.

“A real mantra of this project has been that LGBTQ+ history is Wisconsin history,” said Soth.

“This is not at all considered as a niche program. This is done with our entire audience in mind,” he said, “and I think everyone who watches it will learn something new, and will get a richer understanding of our state and also the role that our state played in the broader (movement) for LGBTQ+ civil rights.”

A look back

The film celebrates and explores the sometimes-complicated lives of Wisconsinites such as George Poage (1880‐1962), who grew up in La Crosse, attended UW-Madison and as a track standout was America’s first African American Olympic medalist. And of Charlotte Partridge and Miriam Frink, life partners and co-founders in 1920 of the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, predecessor of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

It explores dark days in the 20th century, such as the forced disbanding of the popular UW-Madison theater company known as the Haresfoot Club — described in the film as “the Wisconsin Idea in drag” — and the “gay purges” on the Madison campus in the early 1960s. But “Wisconsin Pride” also explores the resilience and determination that a decade later would grow out of those troubled times, noting such figures as Lewis Bosworth, who turned the discrimination he encountered as a UW-Madison student into a career at the university helping younger students navigate their own college experience.

The second half of the film, titled “Struggles and Victories,” profiles Wisconsin as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights — from the establishment of the Gay People’s Union in Milwaukee in 1971 and the growth of the LGBTQ+ press, to the attempt of the same-sex couple Donna Burkett and Manonia Evans to obtain a Wisconsin marriage license that same year. Historic footage shows former Republican Gov. Lee Dreyfus in 1982 signing the first gay rights legislation in the nation.

A state leader

Dick Wagner, a well-known and respected figure in Madison who died in 2021 at age 78, appears frequently in interviews for the film, sharing his extensive knowledge and insights. Instrumental in establishing some of the state’s first anti-discrimination laws against gays and lesbians, Wagner worked for the state of Wisconsin for 33 years, and as a leader in local politics was a key player in many Madison projects, including the creation of Monona Terrace.

“Wisconsin Pride” has been in the making for some five years, Soth said. In his 32-year career at PBS Wisconsin, it is one of the biggest projects in terms of the length, depth and breadth of related community events such as the screening at the Barrymore, he said.

“We thought this was important Wisconsin history to tell,” he said. “Wisconsin has a number of real landmarks in LGBTQ history, particularly in political history. But it’s also an interesting lens to look through at Wisconsin history.”