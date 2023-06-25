A 21-year-old Madison woman and UW-Madison graduate has won the Miss Wisconsin 2023 competition.
Lila Szyryj, who competed as Miss South Central, received $12,500 in scholarships and an additional $750 for talent and evening wear award honors after winning the event Saturday evening in Oshkosh, according to a statement from the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America Thursday night.
Szyryj competed among 25 candidates from across the state and will now be able to participate in the national Miss America 2024 contest, the statement said. Grace Stanke, Miss Wisconsin 2022, went on to
take the Miss America 2023 title last year.
Szyryj's community service initiative for the competition, titled "Breaking Down Breaking News," aims to work toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy and how it relates to understandings of each other, the statement said.
Szyryj graduated from UW-Madison in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.
For the talent part of the competition, Szyryj performed a classical piano solo "Revolutionary Etude" by Chopin.
The Miss Wisconsin competition, run by the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization, was established in 1936 and has contestants dedicate a year of service to promoting a service initiative that could make a positive difference in their community, the organization said.
