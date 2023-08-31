BARABOO — For more than 135 years, elephants have been a part of the Baraboo community — 64 of those years as part of Circus World.

It was 1888 when the first elephants, Babylon and Fannie, came to Baraboo as members of the Ringling Bros Circus, which left Baraboo for good in 1918 to establish winter quarters elsewhere.

Sunday was the last day of Circus World’s summer season. And with it, Kelly and Viola, Circus World’s largest members, completed their final two big top performances. The two 40-something-year-old African elephants are now retired, and elephants will no longer be part of Circus World’s performances.

Circus World’s 2024 performance season will start on May 17.

With their retirement, Kelly and Viola will spend the remainder of their lives at Oklahoma’s Endangered Ark Foundation.

Animal rights proponents have long called on Circus World to discontinue its elephant acts and have questioned the care the elephants will receive at the Endangered Ark Foundation.

Circus animal acts have been under scrutiny for years. In 2017, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down after 146 years in business. In mid-2022, Feld Entertainment announced the circus was officially back in business and would tour the country — this time, without animals.

As for Kelly and Viola, who were this year’s grand marshals at Baraboo’s annual Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration, they’ll go to Oklahoma with their longtime elephant trainer, Armando Loyal.

Loyal has been around elephants his whole life. He comes from a long line of circus performers going back nine generations.