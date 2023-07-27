The popular Yako Sushi House on Cottage Grove Road is closed for about a month because manager and server Winnie Lei, and her fiancé, the restaurant's owner, Zhaolu Lamm had a baby daughter on Sunday.

Winnie said the temporary closure is also due to the lack of help. She said two of Yako's chefs recently returned to China, and they can’t find new employees immediately.

"We really don’t want to close for that long, but it’s really hard to hire people," Winnie said.

She said she and Zhaolu, who makes most of the sushi, tried to work by themselves, but were overwhelmed with orders. "Lu just can’t get everything done by himself and we don’t want our customers to complain to us for not taking good care of them."

Winnie said they also don’t want customers to wait more than an hour for even the simplest rolls.

"We will be back after a month and hope everything will get better," she said.