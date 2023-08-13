Pasta alla zozzona

Servings: 4

Ingredients

5 ounces guanciale

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

5 ounces sweet Italian sausage, casings removed, broken into 1-inch pieces

½ cup finely chopped onion

¾ cup passata

8 ounces rigatoni

Table salt for cooking pasta

2 large egg yolks

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated fine, plus extra for serving

Directions

Slice guanciale into ¼-inch-thick strips, then cut each strip crosswise into ¼-inch pieces. Heat guanciale and oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until fat is rendered and guanciale is starting to brown, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add sausage and onion and cook, using a wooden spoon to break meat into pieces no larger than ½ inch, until sausage is no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in passata; reduce heat to medium-low; and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until fat is fully incorporated, 2 to 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring 2 quarts water to boil in a large pot. Add pasta and 1 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta and return it to the pot. Add tomato-meat sauce to pasta. Set pot over medium-low heat and stir until pasta is well coated, about 1 minute.

Whisk Pecorino, egg yolks and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Slowly whisk ½ cup of reserved cooking water into egg yolk mixture (mixture will not be smooth). Off heat, stir egg yolk mixture into pasta until sauce looks glossy and is slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Adjust sauce consistency with remaining reserved cooking water if needed. Transfer pasta to platter and serve immediately, passing extra Pecorino separately.