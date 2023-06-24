Three Ukrainian immigrants are opening a restaurant in the Union Corners development on Madison’s East Side, with the support of the project’s developer, who’s sponsoring one of them.

Two of the partners are refugees. The third, who was a lawyer in Ukraine, moved here just before the Russian invasion started 16 months ago.

“We all have different jobs in Zaporizhzhia, but here we are, starting from the beginning. We’re starting all over again, our lives,” said Kateryna “Katya” Temchenko, who’s a partner in the restaurant with Inesa Zolotarenko, the lawyer, and Zolotarenko’s mother, Tetiana Yermolova.

Until Russian soldiers began blowing up buildings around her, Temchenko, 38, worked for the largest producer of bread and baked goods in Ukraine. She was an administrative manager there for three years, and before that was an assistant to the chief operating officer.

Yermolova will be the chef at the new restaurant, Touch of Ukraine, at 2418 Winnebago St., which will open for lunch and dinner serving traditional Ukrainian foods and some American sandwiches, soups and salads.

“We kind of built it around her cooking knowledge and abilities,” said Temchenko, who will be the manager, a server and bartender.

Zolotarenko said in Ukraine her mother was in charge of food services at a factory.

Borsch will be a main focus at the restaurant. “It’s like the main dish of Ukrainian cuisine,” Temchenko said. Other specialties include varenyky, Ukrainian handmade dumplings with various fillings, and nalysnyky, Ukrainian crepes.

The dinner menu will offer mustard brown sugar glazed salmon, chicken Kyiv, and desserts such as Napoleon cake, made with puff pastry and whipped cream filling; profiteroles with custard; and honey cake.

The partners hope to have the restaurant open by July 6 if they can get the necessary city permits.

Zolotarenko is married to Travis Spencer, a senior member of Union Corners developer Gorman & Co.’s property management group.

When the war started, Spencer talked to founder and board chairman Gary Gorman about helping to bring Inesa’s parents here from Zaporizhzhia, where its massive nuclear plant has come under attack.

Zolotarenko, formerly a lawyer for an agro-industrial company in Ukraine, will bartend at the restaurant. She said she met Spencer in Ukraine in 2018, and they married the following year. She began working for Gorman’s company on Feb. 7, 2022, 17 days before the war began.

She said she and Spencer began to look for ways to get her parents out of Ukraine. Gorman not only offered to help her parents, but also to sponsor her friends, she said. “I am immensely grateful to him for this,” she said. “He is a magician.”

Zolotarenko said her husband sponsored her and her parents, while Gorman sponsored Temchenko and 11 others.

Gorman said by bringing the Ukrainians here he could give them jobs he’s had trouble filling because of the labor shortage.

He said he tried to sponsor 18 Ukrainians, but six of them couldn’t wait the five months it took the U.S. State Department to approve their visas. Meanwhile, three went to France, three went to Canada, and 12 came to Wisconsin. He said some are working for Gorman & Co. in the Milwaukee area.

The company, based in nearby Oregon, operates in 12 states, with offices in six, and manages roughly 9,000 apartments around the country, Gorman said.

Union Corners Brewery opened in the space in the summer of 2019, but closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lost his staff,” Gorman said about the brewery’s owner, Eric Peterson. “That’s the biggest problem right now with the restaurant business, just keeping staff.”

Gorman said he’s participated in some practice meals at Touch of Ukraine and “the food is great.”

Temchenko said they didn’t need to make renovations to the space, but have added touches of her homeland with pictures and symbolic objects.

She said it’s painful to talk about the situation in Zaporizhzhia and her mother, who is still there. “I’m constantly worrying about her. The situation there, it’s not getting better,” she said. “The nuclear power station is 45 kilometers from our city. So it’s very near in case something happens there.”

Temchenko said she’s hoping to bring her mother to Madison and is in touch with her every day. “Thank God we have internet.”

Madison has been welcoming, she said. “I’m enjoying the weather because the weather is very similar to Ukraine, actually. The nature of plants, the trees, everything is very familiar. I like that it’s situated on the banks of these lakes. We have places where we can go for a walk. I love that Madison is a very green city.”

It’s been tough to leave behind everything she’s known and start over, Temchenko said, adding that she’s also full of hope.

“American people were very kind to us, and we want to show them our gratitude,” she said.