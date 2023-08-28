"Top Chef," the 17-year-old Bravo reality cooking show was in Madison this weekend for filming of its upcoming season.

The program is scheduled to air in 2024, but representatives of the show haven't been more specific. Members of the media who sat in on some of the filming Sunday aren't allowed to give away locations or other details of the show until closer to the air date.

"Top Chef" judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons and host Kristen Kish all sat down with reporters individually Sunday to talk about their experiences filming in Wisconsin.

Kish, the show's season 10 winner, is the new host for the program as it enters its 21st season.

It was Colicchio's first time in Madison. He said he didn't get out a lot, but was impressed with the Dane County Farmers' Market, one of the filming locations where contestants gathered food for a challenge.

"The farmers' market was exceptional," he said. Colicchio said he wished he would've been in a position to buy and cook some of the amazing vegetables he saw. But he was staying in a hotel. "I thought it was a really great scene, a good place to watch people."

He said he loved that most of the people only walked in one direction. "Everybody was really nice. There were a lot of people. A few people asked for pictures, but a lot of people just came up and said, 'Hey, thanks for being here.'"

Simmons, a food writer and cookbook author who lives in New York City, was in Madison in 2017 as part of a book tour, but said it was in the middle of winter, she was 2½ months pregnant and not feeling her best.

"This has been totally different. I've had a blast," Simmons said after Sunday's filming. "It's such a lovely town... There's just a lot of great energy here."

She said she was particularly impressed with the Farmers' Market, which she said lived up to its hype. "Quite honestly, I've never seen anything like it."

Simmons had heard a lot of buzz about Mickie's Dairy Bar, so her husband and 5-year-old son went at 9 a.m. Sunday and brought back some rhubarb coffee cake and chili eggs. "Everything was delicious," she said.

Her 9-year-old daughter is also in town with her, but didn't go out for breakfast because she likes to stay with Simmons through the hair and makeup process in the morning. "That's her favorite thing," Simmons said.

The show was in Milwaukee before Madison, and Simmons said she'd never been there, and was curious because she knew nothing about the city.

But a close friend she went to college with lives there and was able to take her out to experience the city as an insider.

"The chef community seems really nice everywhere we go," Simmons said. "What's special about 'Top Chef' is we come in and we work so closely with so many chefs in town that it gives us an opportunity to get to know it from their angle."

During the Madison visit, Colicchio was in a group of seven that went to dinner at the Tornado Steak House, where he ordered the duck breast and "bunches of shrimp cocktails."

The "Top Chef" star said he was in Milwaukee years ago and had dinner with Chef Paul Bartolotta, co-founder and owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, for the anniversary of one of the Bartolotta restaurants. He said he's also been to the Kohler Food & Wine festival in Kohler twice.

Colicchio said he likes to describe his annual six-week "Top Chef" filming commitments like going away to summer camp. "You have your camp friends and there's all the crew. A lot of the crew have been here for years... And then when you're done, you go away and you'll see them again next year."

Wisconsin will be the location for the upcoming season, but the show will do its finale somewhere else, he said. Last season, the show started in London, but ended in Paris.

Colicchio said his favorite location for the show has been Singapore because "it's so different," but he's also appreciated Italy, Mexico, Hawaii and Juneau, Alaska.

When "Top Chef" picks a location, he said, it's not about the restaurants. "We're not going for a restaurant experience. We look for a lot of food traditions. And everywhere in this country, there's great food traditions. And it usually is associated with the immigrant past and present."

Colicchio said they film a lot in restaurants because they have kitchens, but the show works "in the field too," where the producers and crew stage makeshift kitchens.

Kish, who was adopted from South Korea at four months old and grew up in Kentwood, Michigan, said one of the highlights of her time in Madison was finding Za's Exotic Snacks, an international candy and snack shop at 515 University Ave.