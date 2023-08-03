Ender Erk opened a restaurant called The Mediterranean Joint Tuesday where Poke Poke was at 600 Williamson St.

Bunyamin Erk, 29, a sous chef for Gordon Dining and Event Center at UW-Madison, said he's helping his brother, Ender, 24, who owns the restaurant.

"He's the owner. I'm the chef," said Bunyamin, who goes by Benji.

Ender is at the restaurant full time and Bunyamin said he's going to try to help him every day.

He said all of the appetizers at The Mediterranean Joint are vegan except for one.

Gyro meat turns on a rotisserie, the falafel is made from scratch, and the meat for the kebobs is marinated. They also serve traditional chicken shawarma.

"We're trying to make everything fresh," Bunyamin said. "There's nothing frozen basically. And we're trying to be as healthy as possible. On all the meats, all the appetizers, all the salads."

Customers order at the counter and Bunyamin said it takes four or five minutes for them to prepare the food and bring it out to the tables.

Meals start at $10 with nothing more than $17.

Ender said both he and his brother got culinary degrees in their native Turkey. He said he worked in five high-end hotels in Turkey, a steakhouse in Italy for a year, and at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans for a year.

He said he came to Madison in 2020 during the pandemic because his brother was here.

Bunyamin said he was in Wisconsin Dells for three years before coming to Madison in 2015.

He said he's going to keep his UW job "until we're set here," since he has a 9-month-old baby.