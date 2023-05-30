Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Del-Bar supper club in Wisconsin Dells turns 80 on Thursday and its owners are hosting a weeklong celebration to mark the milestone.

The festivities, starting Monday, include a throwback photo contest, a classic playlist piped into the dining room, new dishes, and the sharing of two favorite recipes.

Sisters Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken are the third generation of owners for the supper club, 800 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which seats 220 people.

"It is important to have a place that's been under the same family for 80 years," Wimmer said.

She said it's fun to hear the experiences of generations of people who have been coming to the restaurant. "You can have an 80-year-old man that comes in and says, 'I've been dining here since I was 5 years old,' and just their stories and their traditions. They come for anniversaries and birthdays."

Wimmer took over The Del-Bar from her father, Jeff Wimmer, and his wife, Jane, in 2018, with Stoken joining the following year.

The sisters returned to the Dells to carry on the family tradition after living and working in Colorado for many years.

"It really is remarkable, considering the humble beginnings of The Del-Bar," Wimmer said.

She said her grandparents, Jim and Alice, took a big risk in 1943, buying a roadside restaurant in a converted cabin with just six tables where business had fallen off as WWII broke out. "The risk certainly paid off," she said.

The cabin sat along a route between the Dells and Baraboo, which is how it got its name.

Stoken said the cabin was built in 1938, and a small piece of the original building is still part if the restaurant. She said her family has added on over the years amd now the building is about 10,000 square feet.

She said James Dresser, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, was brought in during the 1950s to start the major renovations that turned it into the modern, Prairie-Style building that exists today.

Some loyal diners still fondly refer to it as Jimmie’s Del-Bar, "and they drive distances to get here for the supper club experience they love," she said.

Stoken said there's a huge range of supper club types, and The Del-Bar has a modern feel that stems from its architecture. "We've got unique rooms, and a really welcoming bar area. We are on the higher-end type of supper clubs and that really makes us stand apart."

The steaks and seafood are of the highest quality, she said. "And we just try to continue to evolve and add new twists and new items to our menu, but definitely not touching the classic items."

Featured items when The Del-Bar opened included schnitzel and walleye, which are still on the menu.

Wimmer said that lobster bisque has been one of the most requested menu additions. The Del-Bar's version features Maine lobster and comes topped with a homemade cheddar biscuit.

The owners decided to share for the first time two of the restaurant's top recipes, the shrimp de jonghe, and the spinach salad with hot bacon dressing that's been on the menu from the very beginning. They will be posted to The Del-Bar's Facebook page Thursday, the anniversary date.

An anniversary photo contest is underway, with one gift certificate awarded monthly through the end of the year. People can enter by submitting a photo from 1943 to 2000 with an accompanying short description to info@del-bar.com, or they can drop a copy of the photo and description at the host stand.

An anniversary drink, a Ruby Jubilee martini, is being sold, and the restaurant has been decorated inside and out with red roses and geraniums to highlight the ruby theme.

Last year, in anticipation of the anniversary, the owners doubled the size of the restaurant's outdoor covered patio.

The sisters also are using the milestone to honor their employees, many of whom have been with the restaurant 20, 30, even 40, years.

The restaurant's kitchen employees have each worked at The Del-Bar a minimum of 10 years, and have a combined tenure of 155 years, the sisters wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Wimmer and Stoken said their father still comes in regularly for dinner, and they're grateful to him for creating the ultimate Wisconsin supper club experience.

"Anne and I have never had a second thought about returning home, this restaurant is just too special," Wimmer said.

For reservations, visit Del-Bar.com or call 608-253-1861.

