Mustard ice cream?

Don't knock it until you've tried it, and mustard lovers are about to get a second chance.

As it did last year, The Chocolate Shoppe has made a mustard ice cream for the National Mustard Museum's National Mustard Day celebration on Saturday.

"The always innovative R&D team at Madison's own Chocolate Shoppe ice cream headquarters came up with the Razzle Dazzle flavor," said Patti Levenson, who goes by "Mrs. Mustard" and is married to the museum's founder and curator, Barry Levenson.

"The ice cream is a delicious mustardy base with raspberry honey mustard pretzel dip from Terrapin Ridge Farms swirled in. Chocolate pieces give it the finishing touch," Patti said.

The ice cream is made exclusively for the National Mustard Museum, she said.

Barry stared collecting mustard in 1986 and opened the museum in April 1992 on Main Street in Mount Horeb. He moved it to Middleton in November 2009.

Razzle Dazzle was first served last year on National Mustard Day and will be available again only at the National Mustard Day event on Saturday at the museum and store, 7477 Hubbard Ave.

The cost is $4 per dish with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit museum and the Sauk Trails Optimist Club.

National Mustard Day, hosted by the National Mustard Museum, is always celebrated on the first Saturday in August and runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.