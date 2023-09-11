The former My Sister's Kitchen space in Middleton will soon become a Japanese restaurant.

Sunny Hsu, who opened Dynasty II, a Chinese restaurant on the Beltline frontage road off Todd Drive in 2018, said he intends to open a restaurant serving Japanese food, including sushi, and noodle soup, within two or three months.

He said he bought the building My Sister's Kitchen was in at 2227 Parmenter St., two years ago, and plans to remodel it soon.

He said he and his wife, Xue Li Yang, ended their lease for the Dynasty II building about nine months ago and remodeled a former Perkins restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, where they opened Sunny Asian Gourmet about six months ago.

The couple had an earlier restaurant called Dynasty Chinese Food in Wisconsin Dells for more than five years, but closed it after a lease dispute.

The new Dells restaurant, which Sunny said has been very busy, is a buffet serving Chinese food and sushi. The Middleton space, he said, is too small for a buffet.

Sunny, who's from Taiwan, said the Middleton place will have "Sunny" in its name, but he hasn't chosen it yet. He also needs to find a chef.

Shelly Skinner closed My Sister's Kitchen last month and hoped to move it nearby, but that location didn't work out, so she's still on the hunt.

Skinner owned My Sister's Kitchen for eight years. Before that, she did almost every job at Three Sisters' Old Town Inn in the same location for eight years.

She said the city of Middleton has been helpful in her search for a new spot. "I'm super excited because I'm a Middleton girl, and I want to stay in Middleton."