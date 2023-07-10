Restaurateur and chef Dave Heide said his newest restaurant, St. Charles Station, should open in Fitchburg on July 20.

The restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, will serve fine-dining fare in the New Orleans tradition of his former Liliana's restaurant and is the second restaurant to open in what was Liliana's for 15 years. The first, Ollie's, opened in December.

The two restaurants are taking the place of Liliana's in the same building, which Heide owns.

Construction has taken about a year and Heide said he has built 20 raised planter beds around the restaurant to grow his own herbs, edible flowers and vegetables, including squash, collard greens and tomatoes.

"So, as you're dining or as you're walking into St. Charles Station, you'll get to see a lot of the product that we'll be cooking with," he said.

In the fall, he plans to plant 18 fruit trees to grow pears, plums, peaches and apples, which will be available next year.

Heide said St. Charles Station won't have a set menu. "Every week we're going to do something different... like strawberries, right? You've got two to three weeks and that's it... Not all seasons line up exactly. So, as we introduce new dishes each week, we'll be cycling out dishes when the season is gone."

With Liliana's, only the specials focused on the farms Heide worked with, but the new restaurant expands on that. "Now it's really a chance to let the farms shine and really focus on the ingredients."

Heide has hired chef Kas Sonderberg, the former head chef at Brix Cider in Mount Horeb.

The restaurant's name comes from the St. Charles Streetcar Line in New Orleans, which has been running since 1835 and is the oldest continually operating line in the world.

The name is also a tribute to Heide's son, Charlie, 13. Liliana's was named for his first-born child, 16, who now goes by Ollie. His nonprofit, Little John's, is named after his son, John, 6.

"Now we are back to all the restaurants being named after my kiddos. So now each of the kiddos have their restaurant again," he said.

Heide had Charlie's on Main in Oregon from 2015 until 2020.

Little John's was making about 16,000 meals a week for the Madison community, mainly for contracts with the county, schools, senior programs and other nonprofits, but makes only about 130 now for an Evening Meals on Wheels program.

Heide had to scale back Little John's in January after losing the temporary kitchen he was operating from, and after a backup site on Madison's North Side fell through at the last minute.

Since early April, Little John's has been operating out of a space at West Towne Mall that had been Doc's Smokehouse and, before that, Granite City.

Heide is still fundraising to bring a pay-what-you-can restaurant and commercial, community kitchen to the Madison area. In 2020, after five years of planning, including three years searching for a location, he signed a lease for the 25,000-square-foot former A1 Furniture & Mattress at 5302 Verona Road in Fitchburg.

His plan is to turn grocery store food excess into quality meals for anyone, regardless of income.

Heide said he's raised about $2.3 million for his eventual Little John's location and is looking to raise $2.3 million more. He said a lot of money is tied up in equipment because there's such a long lead time for much of it. The additional money is for construction.