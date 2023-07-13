The Kitchen is the restaurant Sitka Salmon Shares built.

Seven Acre Dairy Company opened the restaurant in February as part of an ambitious $11.2 million project that has turned a historic dairy plant in Paoli, 25 miles southwest of Madison, into a destination.

The redevelopment of the 21,000-square-foot creamery includes an eight-room boutique hotel, the casual, counter-service Dairy Cafe, and a micro-dairy that recently began operating.

Nic Mink, 42, the co-founder of Sitka Salmon Shares, and his wife, Danika Laine, 41, are behind the project, which includes financing from 22 investors, two area banks and a number of state and federal programs.

"The public reception has been fantastic," Mink said, noting that all the project's entities are doing well.

The Kitchen was well received by my party of four the Thursday night we ate there. Its patio offers a great view of the Sugar River and also benefits from the Paoli Mill next door, which hosts live outdoor music all summer. We were treated on this night to the bluegrass strains of the Driftless Ramblers.

Our meal started strong with the aptly named Perfect Salad ($8/$14), a simple salad that owed its success to fresh lettuce and a winning honey vinaigrette.

Mink said the lettuce comes from Clean Fresh Foods in the nearby town of Montrose. Seven Acre co-manages its aquaponic greenhouse, he said.

The only thing added to the greens beyond the dressing was crunchy, puffed wild rice. The salad was a bit of a project to eat since the leaves were left long and needed cutting. But keeping them whole made them more beautiful.

The Big Otto burger ($15) also had that farm-fresh taste with two flavorful short rib patties, butterkäse cheese, grilled onions, mayo and mustard butter on a fantastic buttered Parker House roll. The homemade pickles were briny, so better inside the bun than out.

Mink said the beef for the burgers and steaks comes from neighboring farms, and the animals are killed in a humane way at Seven Acre by Prem Meats of Spring Green and not in a slaughterhouse.

The burger is named for Otto Thalmann, an award-winning Swiss cheesemaker who helped the butter plant expand on the same site in the 1930s.

Fries ($6) come à la carte. They were medium thick and benefitted from homemade ranch dressing that was served on the side along with ketchup.

The roasted mushrooms & sunchokes ($28) was a stellar meatless dish if you ignore the sunchokes. They didn't stand out the way the mushrooms did, buried in a creamy bowl of wild rice with garlic aioli and charred scallions.

The cast iron brick chicken ($32) was a remarkable dish owing to the caramelized onion sauce. The juicy half chicken came from Green Fire Farm, nearby in Monticello.

Not everything was as remarkable. Salmon cakes ($15) from the small plates menu didn't have the luster of crab cakes, but a cucumber dill yogurt sauce perked up the five little patties. Mink said he buys Alaskan salmon from one of Sitka's most trusted suppliers and calls the patties an homage to Midwest grandmas.

A dessert, rhubarb upside-down cake ($10), was also lackluster. The cake suffered from dry edges and was topped with chunks of rhubarb instead of it being baked in. The portion of whipped cream next to it was as big as the cake slice.

The Paoli Punch cocktail ($12) pulled its punches. It had rum, pineapple, hibiscus liquor and ginger, but somehow none of those ingredients stood out.

Still, the highlights outweighed the lowlights, and it's hard not to marvel at the whole of Seven Acre Dairy. The property, added on to seven times since its original construction, has been lovingly restored, inside and out.

The building is beautifully modern, yet retains some of its original tile, and there's now an eye-catching mural on an exterior wall near the patio. A chandelier made from vintage milk bottles hangs above the hotel's front desk.

Ben Hunter, who with his brother, Jonny Hunter, co-founded the Underground Food Collective in Madison in 2007, helped establish Seven Acre's beef program. As The Kitchen's opening chef, he also designed the menu.

Hunter has since handed off the kitchen to Kyle Kiepert, who came from the esteemed Fairchild on Monroe Street in Madison.

Mink grew up in Miami, went to UW-Madison for his undergraduate degree, University of Montana for his master's, and returned to UW-Madison for a doctorate in history and environmental science.

Since 2010, he's been an instructor of environmental studies at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, teaching about food justice and U.S. environmental history. Last semester he taught a class on national parks. He said he teaches an eight-week winter term with classes once a week for a total of eight commutes.

Also in 2010, he founded the highly successful Sitka Salmon Shares, which is like a CSA (community-supported agriculture) program for delivering fish direct to consumers.

In the summer of 2020, Mink sold his ownership in the company and stepped down as CEO, something he said was a yearlong process.

It allowed him to buy the old dairy building, preserve it and "reanimate it."

"We saw it as an ability to do something good," he said. "I'm not really into hoarding wealth."

Mink said he's learning how to be an innkeeper with encouraging results. The hotel is booked every weekend through September. During the week it's about 50% full, for a total occupancy rate of about 75%, he said, noting that some of the weekday business comes from nearby Epic Systems in Verona.

Opening a restaurant, cafe, hotel and dairy at the same time has been daunting, but rewarding for Mink. "It's just been a little bit of an interesting learning curve."

And since there's nothing else like it, customers are also grading it on a curve. The restaurant has a few rough spots, but deserves a passing grade.