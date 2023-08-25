Griddled tomato sandwiches

Servings: 2

Ingredients

¾ teaspoon cream of tartar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 (4-inch) field or heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced ¾ inch thick

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons mayonnaise, divided

4 slices hearty white sandwich bread

Directions

Stir cream of tartar, salt, sugar and pepper together in a small bowl. Sprinkle mixture on both sides of tomato slices. Spread 1 teaspoon mayonnaise on one side of each slice of bread.

Place 2 slices of bread, mayonnaise side down, in a 12-inch skillet. Cook over medium heat, moving bread if necessary for even browning, until underside is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board griddled side up. Cook remaining two bread slices until underside is golden brown, about 30 seconds. Let cool until griddled side is crisp, about 2 minutes.

Evenly spread 2 teaspoons mayonnaise onto ungriddled sides of two slices of bread. Top with tomato slices in a single layer, cutting tomato slices to fit if necessary. Place remaining bread slices on top of tomatoes, griddled side up. Serve.