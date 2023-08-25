Summer’s most iconic sandwich — voluptuous tomato slices heaped between slices of toasted, mayo-slicked white bread — seems a straightforward, simple pleasure. But don’t let its modest appearance fool you. This juicy, drippy stack actually pulls off a delicate culinary balancing act: The bread offers crunch that contrasts with the tomato’s softness, the richness of the mayo complements the acidity of the fruit, and the brilliant red slices at the center of it all are at once juicy, sweet, tart, meaty and savory.
America’s Test Kitchen
Sandwich icon: Late summer’s freshest produce makes a perfect dish the whole family will appreciate
- Lan Lam America’s Test Kitchen
-
-
- 0
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Everyone had a little bit longer day than normal, especially for a Wednesday," the bakery's general manager said.
The 54-year-old Red Shed bar has found a new home on State Street.
A sandwich from Meat People Butcher could become part of your Thursday lunch routine.
The owner of Nick's Restaurant has the property listed for rent, but said it's just to see what kind of interest there is, not because the bus…
The Great Taste of the Midwest was perfectly run, as always, and was perhaps my favorite ever.