True Garlynd, a former sushi chef, is a fan of the food carts on State Street Mall that sell meal-sized spring rolls, so he's brought the rolls to Williamson Street.

Garlynd makes them as Roll Foods out of the new Seven Nights Grab 'N Grocery, a new miniature indoor farmers market at 1511 Williamson St, that has been home to a cold-brew coffee producer, among other businesses.

He said he made spring rolls at home with his parents growing up, and then living and working Downtown, he'd frequently go to Fresh Cool Drinks and Natural Juice, two juice carts that draw big crowds for the giant spring rolls they sell.

The carts, especially Fresh Cool Drinks, often have hourlong lines. Garlynd, 29, even met his girlfriend waiting in line for a spring roll at Natural Juice.

"Then, once I moved away from Downtown, if I wanted something like that, I'd have to travel all the way onto campus," he said, adding that he knew he wasn't the only one doing that.

"And so I'm like, 'Well, I can bring something healthy and quick to the East Side.' And then I was able to put some of my own spins on it," he said.

Garlynd said he roasts his chicken then tosses it with a Korean-inspired gochujang dressing. He slow cooks his beef with Szechwan spices to add flavor.

The standard avocado vegan roll costs $7.50. Adding a protein: tofu, beef or chicken, is $2 more. The core ingredients are rice noodles, thinly sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, slaw and sauce. Customers choose a spice level.

Garlynd said since the shop opened June 1, the demand has been strong and consistent. He said he's been doing some social media promotion, and the shop benefits from a lot of foot traffic on Williamson Street.

"The neighborhood has a lot of people who are pretty passionate about healthy and good food," he said, noting that he gets lota of repeat customers, some coming in two or three times a week.

Garlynd spent 7½ years making sushi at Muramoto, Tavernakaya and at Epic Systems in Verona. Then he worked for UW Hillel, managing its kosher kitchen. Most recently, he spent a year and a half as a private chef at a sorority.

He said he's prepared to serve people faster than the carts because he has more space and can make more at a time. "So, if a group of six people walk in, I can make six spring rolls at the same time."

Garlynd has catered graduations where he's done as many as 60 in a day, "but I am prepared to do far more than that."

Allison Train, who goes by "A-Train," called the shop Seven Nights Grab 'N Grocery, "because it's really about grab-and-go foods and being able to get groceries directly off the farm." It's named for Seven and Night, the 5-year-old twins she has with her business and life partner, Ace Lynn-Miller.

They had originally called it The Spot until they learned about a former restaurant on Johnson Street that had the same name.

Train and Lynn-Miller, Garlynd's brother, have been producing their popular Let It Ride Cold Brew Coffee out of the space for almost four years.

Let It Ride, founded in 2015, has been getting bigger every year, and produces 50 to 150 gallons of coffee, depending on the week, Train said.

"It really just depends on the weather and what we're up to -- if we're doing festivals, or if we're catering office buildings, or if we have special orders for weddings," she said. "It all just depends on what the needs are of the community."

She said she and Lynn-Miller don't do much promotion of their coffee and that word has spread through word of mouth.

Banzo Shük, a spinoff of the popular Banzo restaurant and food carts had been operating out of the Willy Street location near Mickey's Tavern as a production kitchen. It was originally conceived in 2016 as a little cafe and market, with "shük" referring to a traditional Middle Eastern open-air market.

In recent years, Banzo was using it as a kitchen space to back up its restaurant, catering operations and two food trucks, but it moved out in April after finding other accommodations closer to the restaurant.

The address had been home briefly to the original That BBQ Joint and Batch Bakehouse, and before that, Pavlov's Pizza.

Meanwhile, Train and Lynn-Miller, who had been sharing the kitchen, decided to turn it into a small indoor farmers market.

Lynn-Miller has been farming for about 10 years and Train recently started growing her own crops at Snug Haven Farm in Belleville, and they wanted to sell what they and their farm friends produce.

For the shop, the couple work with other farms throughout Dane and Green counties.

Train said Garlynd's giant spring rolls are the shop's biggest seller and she hopes to add salads and other foods that are easy to take on the go.

They sell Farmer John's cheese and Moon Dog Farms eggs and pork products.

Andy Gricevich runs his business, What Got Gathered, out of the shop, producing and selling hot sauces, jams and kimchi, with vinegar to come.

Train carries Milwaukee-based Fern & Nettle soaps and lip balms.

The shop is open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and in the fall they plan to start a Saturday morning breakfast and expand their hours into the evening.

"Everyone's just so happy that there's a little grab-and-go spot at this end of Willy Street," Train said. "There'll be new stuff on the shelves and some weeks it'll change based on what's farm fresh at the moment."

