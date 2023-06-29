Not long ago, one of my favorite tipsters sent an email simply titled “Who knew?” with a link to a website for Rock’n Rollz Sandwich Company.
The restaurant has locations in McFarland, Evansville and Brodhead.
When I asked how he learned about it, he sent a link to what he called a clickbait collection of the best cheap sandwich in every state.
The Pigs on the Wing sandwich at Rock’n Rollz was chosen last year as Wisconsin’s best, according to the website cheapism.com.
The site’s “about us” page calls its users “cheapists: Not a cheapskate or a penny pincher — there is such a thing as being too frugal,” it says. “You just don’t want to waste your money on cheap stuff that isn’t worth it.”
After a 20-minute drive to the McFarland restaurant, I’m here to tell you it’s worth it. The bread is a lot like Milio’s, one of my go-to fast-food sandwich places, and the prices are almost identical. But Rock’n Rollz also sells salads, calzones, pizza and eight flavors of Babcock Hall ice cream.
The room was big and clean with comfortable booths and other seating. The two young women working there couldn’t have been nicer. And one of them agreed to cut the four sandwiches I ordered into quarters so I could more easily split them with my daughter and two friends.
The rock ‘n roll theme was most evident in the six signed guitars in a case along one wall and framed posters of musicians on another wall.
Amber Farnum, 33, who owns the business with her father, Todd Culbertson, said she doesn’t know exactly how many guitars they have, but guesses it’s about 10 between the restaurants.
She said she and her dad have gone to concerts and fed the performers, who then signed the guitars. Those musicians, she said, have included members of the metal band Dope and rock band Sevendust.
The four of us were happy with the sandwiches, with my daughter and I agreeing on this ranked order: Hammy Sammy ($7.58), Yellow Submarine ($8.04), Freebird ($7.58) and Eggs’n Bacon ($8.04).
All the sandwiches were straightforward, with the ham sandwich including provolone, the Yellow Submarine featuring tuna, and the Freebird with turkey and cheddar. All three had mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
The tuna sandwich could have benefitted from some provolone, and the egg salad with a lot of crunchy bacon could have used the lettuce and tomatoes the other sandwiches had.
But the menu makes it easy to add extras. Provolone on the tuna salad would’ve been an extra 71 cents. Lettuce and tomato on the egg salad sandwich would’ve been 25 cents each.
The Pigs on the Wing sandwich, a nod to the Pink Floyd song, which was noted by Cheapism.com, was similar to the ham and turkey sandwiches we had — it just featured both of those meats with provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
The chef’s salad ($9.14) was creative in that the ham, turkey and cheddar came layered together in little rolls like you find at a potluck, minus the tortilla. Besides iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers, it had green and black olives, and a sliced hard-boiled egg. The Italian dressing was flavorful, but the thin, homemade ranch was even better.
The combo calzone ($9.14) with cheese, pepperoni and sausage had an excellent crust, a decent tomato sauce, and sausage that was particularly good.
Culbertson opened the original Rock’n Rollz in 2007 in Evansville, where he used to live, and Farnum is a partner in all three. Culbertson now lives just outside of Evansville in Brooklyn, while Farnum still lives in Evansville, where she grew up.
Farnum said her father has worked in restaurants his whole life and had always wanted to own a sandwich shop. “And so, once he decided that’s what he wanted to do, he was falling asleep one night, and because he loves rock ‘n’ roll, thought rock and rolls, rolls like the bread. That’s kind of how it came to him.”
She said she wanted to follow in his footsteps, so she opened the one in McFarland with him eight years ago, and the one in Brodhead two years ago.
As to Rock’n Rollz being named the best cheap sandwich place in Wisconsin by an obscure website, she had no idea.
The author of the listicle said that Cheapism.com winnowed its list to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C., “from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews.”
It’s talking about Yelp reviews mostly, since nearly all of the photos it used came from that restaurant-rating website.
In 2010, The New York Times called Cheapism.com “a Consumer Reports for the cheap,” and the website says it does meticulous research. “At Cheapism, we believe you can live well no matter what your budget.”
Farnum said Rock’n Rollz has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and understaffing. “It’s been our dream and it’s just something that we haven’t allowed to fail.”
She said business at the McFarland restaurant has been slower than the others. “But we just haven’t allowed it to go under,” she said. “There’s just like no Plan B. That’s what we’re doing.”
My tipster and I, plus the winnowers at the Cheapism website, like what they’re doing and hope that they rock on.
The 16 best-reviewed restaurants in the Wisconsin State Journal from 2022
