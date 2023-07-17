Kreskin Torres calls himself the Rideshare Foodie: He's been driving for Uber and Lyft for the last six years, seeing the country and trying local foods.

He said he's traveled to all 50 states, including four or five trips to Wisconsin. But he'd never been to Madison until now.

Last month, he picked up a guy in Tucson, Arizona, who was from Cedarburg and recommended Torres check out the city's strawberry festival last month. The bratwurst with strawberry sauce there has been the highlight of Torres' tour through Wisconsin.

A recent stop in Madison for a Friday fish fry at Brothers Three on the East Side wasn't as successful. His fried cod took an hour to arrive and when it did, he deemed it soggy.

"Is it supposed to fall apart like this?" he said, holding up a piece of fish as it crumpled to the plate. He sent it back, and in short order was treated to a large plate of extra crispy fish.

Torres, 35, who was born and raised in Baltimore, wears his trademark Ravens stocking cap even during the summer. He was named after "The Amazing Kreskin," a mentalist and magician popular in the 1970s.

He loved the fries so much at Brothers Three, he quickly made them disappear, then got an extra order.

He also dug the tartar sauce and was so happy with his brandy old fashioned sweet that he filmed himself drinking it.

Torres said it wasn't his first old fashioned. He first tried the state's signature drink at a supper club in Wausau. Before stopping in Madison, he'd been in Wisconsin for two weeks, with stops not only in Wausau and Cedarburg, but also in Green Bay, Oshkosh and Milwaukee. He was headed to La Crosse next.

"My main thing is to experience somebody else’s way of life," he said.

Torres said he was impressed with Madison during his three-day visit. "I love the scenery. I enjoy the people. People are super friendly, outgoing, very kind."

Seeks recommendations

Torres said he can drive for Uber and Lyft in every state except for New York, California and certain parts of Washington state due to regulations.

He said he was driving a woman to the airport in Madison and she invited him to her yoga studio. "It's pretty awesome. People are just super outgoing, especially when they know you're not from here."

Because he's a rideshare driver, people assume he lives in the place where he meets them. When Torres tells them he's from out of town and it's his first time there, he asks them what he should do to best experience the place.

That question in Wisconsin yielded fish fries, old fashioned, cheese curds, brats with sauerkraut, and breweries.

Torres said he enjoys the connections he makes through food. People are usually excited to make recommendations to a newcomer.

"I like to ask people, 'What’s one thing you like about your city or your state?' It's pretty eye-opening," he said, by way of introducing himself to a couple sitting next to him at Brothers Three.

The man told Torres he likes to hunt and fish. "Wisconsin is awesome for that," he said.

'Rideshare Foodie'

Torres said he has 400,000 miles on the 2012 Honda Accord that he's had for seven years. He gives at least 25 to 30 rides a day and makes a good living that way as long as a city is busy. He said he also does well in college towns.

He said he came up with the name The Rideshare Foodie in 2020, during the pandemic, when he was living in San Antonio. His roommate asked him what he would call a TV show if he had one.

"I know people have short attention spans," he said. "What would pull somebody's attention if they were flicking through channels, 'Rideshare Foodies' would pop right up."

Torres said he'll have a home base every few years. He lived in Texas for two years and is about to move to Idaho Falls and settle there for a year.

While in Cedarburg, Torres stayed at the home of Tonia Matha and Spyder Schowalter. He drove to Cedarburg, north of Milwaukee, to stay during his time in Madison, too, he said, since there wasn't much rideshare business in Madison with students gone.

Torres said his favorite food item while traveling has been the chili-and-cinnamon-roll combo he's eaten in Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado.

He said that for school lunches in the 1950s, beans were cheap and those responsible for the lunches thought that serving them with cinnamon rolls was a good way to get children to eat beans. Articles in Smithsonian magazine and Better Homes & Gardens back that up.

"Most of the lunch ladies were homemakers, so they would bake cinnamon rolls early in the morning to go with the chili and it would be a special day," he said. "That's how that became a thing."

Torres also has learned to love eating Native American frybread and has eaten it in many ways at reservations he's visited, mostly in Arizona, New Mexico and South Dakota.

"There are just so many things you can do with it. It's so versatile," he said, noting he's had it with cinnamon and sugar, just honey, and green chili and cheese.

Wisconsin cuisine

Besides strawberry brats in Cedarburg, Torres' other favorite Wisconsin items have been booyah in Green Bay and deep-fried cheese curds all over the state.

While enjoying brats with sauerkraut and brats with strawberry sauce, he said he appreciated learning about Wisconsin's German influence.

Booyah, a stew with meat and vegetables, has origins in Western Europe and is made throughout the Upper Midwest.

Torres said he likes mozzarella on pizza but doesn't eat cheese by itself except on trips to Wisconsin. He'll eat fried cheese curds, he said, because they don't have a strong cheese taste. He's never tried fresh cheese curds.

Traveling around the state, fried cheese curds have been hard to avoid, Torres said.

"It's a Wisconsin thing," he said. "Anywhere you go in Wisconsin, you've got to have cheese curds. They're on the menu and it's not up for debate."