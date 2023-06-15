It was a pleasant surprise when Jeykell Badell, the owner of the 10-year-old La Taguara on East Washington Avenue, put a second location of his excellent Venezuelan restaurant farther east in what used to be Uno Pizzeria & Grill.

He had tried doing secondary locations before, first as part of the Cardinal Bar in 2014, then on East Johnson Street from 2016 to 2018 where Little Tibet is now.

The new La Taguara, which opened last August, is a keeper, even though the space seems excessively large. We were there on a Sunday evening when there was a good crowd on the patio, but the inside was almost empty.

Alex Bayona, a manager, said the restaurant seats 273 people inside plus about 40 outside, and can get pretty crowded on Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday is also a popular night, he said.

He said Tuesday that the restaurant hosted a group of 30 in its private party room that night and two-thirds of the restaurant was filled. “So, it was a pretty good day.”

Bayona said Badell didn’t expand the patio, but used the space differently so it feels cozier.

The comfortable, inviting patio makes the newer La Taguara worth putting on your regular restaurant rotation. Not just for the food, but also for the terrific service.

In Venezuela, a “taguara” is an inexpensive restaurant, and in this time of high food prices, you can eat well at La Taguara for a reasonable price, particularly if you split something like the pabellón ($15.99), the Venezuelan national dish, served as an enormous portion.

The plate had well-seasoned shredded beef, black beans topped with queso blanco, white rice, fried sweet plantains, and an arepita, a mini arepa disc that wasn’t as interesting as if it would have been ordered separately with a filling.

Arepas, elsewhere on the menu, are crispy white corn pockets stuffed with beef, cheese, pork, beans, eggplant or other choices.

The arepitas were the least interesting part of El Papi Venezolano/the sampler ($12.99), which is the way to start a meal if you have a group.

The ground beef empanadas were the highlight of a platter that also had delicious, crispy cheese masa balls; tequeños, unique cheese sticks in a bread-like shell; and fried yucca.

The appetizers were served with three fantastic sauces: nata, a Latin sour cream; tartara verde, a mayo with green onion; and the star attraction, guasacaca, made with avocados, cilantro, bell pepper, parsley, vinegar, onions and garlic.

Our friendly, helpful server explained all the sauces without prompting. Bayona described them in more detail during a recent phone call.

The most unusual dish I tried was the mojito en coco, or coconut tilapia ($16.99) with the fish minced and served in a heavily seasoned coconut sauce. It came with rice; fried green plantains, which were bland; a refreshing picadillo salad, similar to pico de gallo; and that amazing guasacaca sauce.

“This is a treat,” my mother, 84, said about the dish. “It’s nice to have a new taste sensation.”

My stepfather, 87, had good luck with the spaghetti furioso, or fiery spaghetti ($16), with sautéed chunks of chicken breast in a light alfredo sauce that had a hint of heat. Adding to the mix were mushrooms, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese. Sweet plantains came on the side.

It was nothing I’d order in a Venezuelan restaurant, but was quite good. Even the soft, garlicky breadstick served with it was better than I expected.

My daughter’s pollo a la parrilla, or grilled chicken ($16.99), was a flavorful, pounded breast with dramatic grill marks. It came with rice, the same picadillo salad, and medium-thick french fries with salsa rosa or pink sauce. It looked more orange to me, and Bayona said it was mayo with ketchup and mustard.

The menu also has a section of flatbreads and 10-inch pan pizzas, a holdover from the space’s former occupant. Bayona said with the size of the kitchen, the restaurant is able to offer a few extra items that aren’t available at the original location, which also has a big menu.

“The idea behind adding pizza to the menu was just to have some Anglo dishes,” he said, noting that some pizzas have a Venezuelan twist.

It was also a way to put the restaurant’s pizza oven to use, he said.

The sangria ($8.99), sadly, was hard to finish, with a tame flavor and no fruit except for a slice of orange on the side of the pint glass. My parents were happy to find that the house chardonnay was $5.99 with a cabernet for $6.99.

While the menu was exceptionally detailed, wines weren’t listed. The menu just noted wine was available with an exclamation point.

For dessert, don’t overlook the quesillo, or vanilla egg custard ($5.99). The beautiful, tender flan was served in a caramel sauce and was a great way to cap a wonderful dining experience.

“This takes me back to the best flan I’ve had,” said my mom. “You can rave about this place.”

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: La Taguara Bar & Grill Location: 3010 Crossroads Drive Phone: 608-244-3266 Website: lataguara-madison.com Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Prices: Appetizers $9.99 to $14.99, hamburgers and sandwiches $13.99 to $16.99, arepas $9.99 to $12.99, salads $7.99 to $13.99, flatbreads and pizzas $10.99 to $14.99, pastas $10.99 to $17.99, entrées $15.99 to $20.99, brunch $9.99 and $14.99, kids menu $6.49, desserts $5.99 to $7.99 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: Through third-party apps Online ordering: Yes through Toast app Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Half the menu can be made GF Vegetarian offerings: Some items Kids menu: Yes and on Tuesdays get one free kids meal with the purchase of an entrée or appetizer Reservations: Yes Parking: Lots Service: Excellent Bottom line: La Taguara has settled into its newer, larger home on Madison's Far East Side with excellent results.