Trying to come up with a good option for outdoor dining that’s open late in the evening can sometimes be challenging.

So I was happy to discover that BB Jack’s in Cottage Grove serves until midnight on weekends and has an inviting patio.

When my daughter and I pulled up one recent Friday night at about 8:45, a female singer was belting out “Wagon Wheel,” which immediately got my attention.

She had a few more songs in her set, which ended at 9 p.m., but even without music, the patio was a great place to be — spacious, with tall tables that had rows of fire down the middle. The flames created a beautiful ambiance and a little bit of heat on a perfect spring night.

The next song, appropriately, was Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

Someone had once recommended BB Jack’s salad bar to me, and it was truly impressive, with three types of lettuce — spring mix, romaine and iceberg — plus spinach, and so many great toppings that after I returned to the table, my daughter wondered if what I made could even be considered a real salad.

The lettuce wasn’t visible under a mound of toppings that included cottage cheese, garbanzo beans, broccoli, red onions, cubes of turkey, shredded cheese, banana peppers, corn, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg slices, clumps of bacon bits, and cavatappi pasta salad. Oil and vinegar was one of a number of dressing choices. Customers take a chilled etched-glass plate out of a cooler to create their salad.

Joe Wagner, who opened the restaurant with Todd Stimac in 2019, said Stimac was determined to have a good salad bar, and it was much more extensive before COVID. “That kind of put a damper on things, and food costs went crazy. So we’ve taken it down a little bit, but it’s one of the best, if not the best, salad bars in Dane County.”

The all-you-can-eat salad bar is $11.50 for lunch, $13.50 for dinner. A single trip with the purchase of a meal is $5.50.

The night we were there, the salad bar included two soups, a cheese broccoli and beef macaroni, which was excellent with carrots, peas, stewed tomato, noodles and ground beef.

Nick Nesthus, who became the restaurant’s assistant general manager three weeks ago and has worked at Food Fight restaurants, Rockhound Brewing and most recently Red Rooster, said the soups are homemade. “Our kitchen generally takes care of making them all from scratch. I haven’t seen any bag in a box since I’ve been here.”

Nesthus said the restaurant has two large pizza ovens. Since it was touted on BB Jack’s main website, I ordered a small taco pizza (9” is $14.99) with beef (chicken is the other option), and it was also topped with chopped tomato, lettuce, black olives, onions, what the restaurant calls picante sauce, plus mozzarella and cheddar.

The pizza came with two small cups, one with salsa, the other with sour cream, which were key. While I enjoyed the thin pizza with its crisp crust, my daughter said she needs tomato sauce on her pizza.

The Reuben ($13.75) featured all the usual components with plenty of thick-cut corned beef and a good-quality marble rye. It came with a host of side choices, and the coleslaw was standard, with crisp cabbage and creamy dressing.

A “cookie pizza” ($8.50) for dessert came in a cute little skillet with two big scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce and caramel sauce. The ice cream suffered a bit from freezer burn, but was still worth eating.

BB Jack’s has all the trappings of a chain, including a flashy game room, but isn’t one. It does have four Wisconsin locations, with Cottage Grove as its flagship.

Carol and Bob Stimac opened a pizza and sandwich shop in 1982 in Antigo, naming it after family members, according to the restaurant’s website. In 2010, sons Todd Stimac and Frank Stimac opened a place in Wausau. In 2013, Todd Stimac and Brett Calkins opened a BB Jack’s in DeForest.

I couldn’t reach Todd Stimac, but did talk to Frank Stimac, who said the restaurants are “all almost separately owned,” and do similar things, but are not franchises.

Wagner’s company, Greywolf Partners, redeveloped the Cottage Grove property through a tax incremental financing agreement with the village of Cottage Grove. The former Ghidorzi building was built in 2006 as a 28,000-square-foot development designed for multiple tenants. It sat nearly vacant with one tenant, Princeton Club Xpress, occupying 8,000 square feet.

Erin Ruth, Cottage Grove’s director of planning and development, said since Wagner’s company rehabbed the building, all the spaces are filled with businesses. There’s also a new Comfort Inn next to BB Jack’s that shares its courtyard.

Frank Stimac, meanwhile, said his father started BB Jack’s in Antigo, 170 miles north of Madison, and his brother, Todd, opened one in Rio, 30 miles north of Madison. “He outgrew Rio basically,” Frank said, closed it, and went on to open in DeForest, then Cottage Grove. Frank said he’s “in between there with Wausau.”

The Cottage Grove restaurant, Frank said, “is the crown jewel of the four.”

I haven’t been to the other BB Jack’s, but can say that the Cottage Grove restaurant definitely sparkles.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: BB Jack's Location: 1609 Landmark Drive, Cottage Grove Phone: 608-839-0510 Website: bbjackscottagegrove.com Hours: Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight Prices: Appetizers $7.50 to $11.25; pizza $9.99 to $24.99; wings $9.75 to $14.50; burgers and sandwiches $13.95 to $15.50; soup $4.95 and $5.95; salad bar $11.50 lunch; $13.50 dinner, single trip with meal purchase $5.50; fish fry $12.99 to $17.95; entrées $14.95 to $17.95 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: No Online ordering: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: GF pizza crust and GF bread and buns for sandwiches Vegetarian offerings: A handful plus extensive salad bar Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: BB Jack's has the look of a chain with four restaurants in Wisconsin, including the flagship in Cottage Grove.