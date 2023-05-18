My daughter and I have a long tradition of eating lunch at a coffee shop on Mother's Day. We stepped it up this year by going to the most deluxe one I know, Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese in Oregon.

Firefly is spacious, charming and inviting with three living-room type areas, including a children's play space tucked in back. Framed artwork for sale by local artists lines the walls.

We got there at noon, two hours before the cafe closes, and the bakery case was still well-stocked with everything made in-house daily by co-owner Jeanne Carpenter and four other bakers.

A chocolate lava cake muffin ($3.50) and slice of blueberry coffee cake ($3.75) were both excellent. I brought half of the muffin home, and heated up in the microwave it was even better, with the chocolate pieces inside getting melty and creating the molten effect it didn't have in the cafe. The coffeecake's crumbly streusel top with pecan pieces was perfect.

Our sandwiches took a long time since the place was packed, and Carpenter delivered them to our table herself, apologizing for the wait and dropping off two frosted sugar cookies we hadn't ordered. If you like sugar cookies, you'll like these. I'm just not a sugar-cookie person.

Carpenter told me later by phone that she was giving out cookies for the last 90 minutes that day because orders were taking 30 to 35 minutes when they're typically in the 15- to 20-minute range.

"I know it was Mother's Day and people were understanding, but I just wanted folks to know that I appreciated them waiting," she said.

The turkey pesto panini ($11.50) was a terrific sandwich with Usinger’s bacon and smoked gouda, tomato and greens on Madison Sourdough bread. It stood out with its bold pesto. Chips or salad come on the side, and the salad was a mix of organic greens with tomato and cucumber slices and a fantastic balsamic vinaigrette.

The all-day breakfast sandwich with smoked gouda, ham and egg ($6.95) had lots of ham and a quality over-hard egg; it just needed some type of condiment to overcome its dryness. In writing this review, I noticed that customers can add a side of Firefly's "fly sauce to spice up your sandwich" for 25 cents. I need to be more observant.

The counter person asked if I wanted it on an English muffin or bagel. When I chose bagel, she gave me a choice of plain, everything or Parmesan. I chose the Parmesan, and it was particularly good grilled in a panini press.

While Firefly makes about 20 bakery items, the cafe doesn't bake its own bread.

"Here's a fun fact," Carpenter said. "I get my bagels from Costco."

She said the store makes them fresh for her continually because she goes through about 800 a week. "I'm at Costco four times a week, but it gets me out of the house."

That comment was tongue-in-cheek since Carpenter works about 14 hours a day, six days a week, and a half day on Mondays when the cafe is closed.

Firefly gets its coffee beans from Wonderstate Coffee in Viroqua and Anodyne Coffee in Milwaukee. My daughter enjoyed her cold brew made with the Anodyne beans, and I was happy with my reasonably priced chai spice smoothie ($5 for 16 ounces) made with banana and honey. It might be too sweet for some, and I preferred it when it got warmer and wasn't as thick.

Both cups came with a sticker that had our name, order number, time, date, the Firefly logo, and a description of the drink. I asked Carpenter if she's seen that system anywhere else, and she said she hasn't.

"It helps us be very efficient and not make mistakes," she said. "And those are two of my favorite things."

As busy as the cafe was, the big dispenser of ice water was full and there were plenty of colorful plastic cups still warm from the dishwasher.

We left with one of what Firefly calls its famous granola bars ($4, or three for $10), which are dense, vegan, gluten-free and packed with choice ingredients all listed on a handwritten sign on the counter. I'm sold. Nature Valley's got nothing on these.

While we were in line to order, my daughter, who is much more observant than I am, spotted a cheese case across the room and noticed the soft, spreadable Carr Valley cheeses that I drive across town to buy at Metcalfe's Market. Coincidentally, that was on my to-do list for the day, so I picked out two.

Carpenter, 51, who with her husband, Uriah Carpenter, bought Firefly in December 2017, said the cheese case is her connection to her 15-year career in the cheese business, which included a stint managing the cheese sections for the Metcalfe stores.

She said she buys most of the cheeses direct from the cheesemakers, so the markup is considerably less. A grocery store has to pay a few middlemen, she said.

So the cheese surprise made a great Mother's Day even greater.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese Location: 114 N. Main St., Oregon Phone: 608-835-6238 Website: fireflycoffeehouse.com Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices: Breakfast sandwiches $5.95 and $6.95, oatmeal $5.95, yogurt parfait $4.25, tropical toast $6.75, soup $3.75 and $5.75, salads $10.95, sandwiches $10.50 to $11.50 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Seating for 16 out front, weather permitting Delivery: No Online ordering: Yes Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: GF cookies, GF bread, lots of options. Separate work station in kitchen to prepare GF food Vegetarian offerings: Many options Kids menu: Can accommodate Reservations: No Parking: Street parking and back door opens to a municipal lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: Described as "Oregon's living room," Firefly Coffeehouse is a fabulous cafe in every way.