The Post restaurant in The Park Hotel, the only hotel on the Capitol Square, seemed like good brunch option on a Saturday morning during the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

After all, the hotel offers valet parking for $4 an hour, which is handy when thousands of people and their vehicles descend on Downtown Madison.

Plus, The Post's self-serve coffee bar is inviting, provided you can flag down a server to get a mug. That was a challenge for me on one recent visit.

On offer during the weekends are five types of Colectivo coffee ($4 for a bottomless mug), including decaf, with tags identifying each roast. Two or three coffee varieties are available on weekdays when it's quieter, said manager Shane Quesinberry.

I just wish the coffee had been brewed a bit stronger. The bar stocks four kinds of milk: coconut milk, oat milk, almond milk, 2%, plus half and half, and 15 syrups. I tried the salted caramel, but it couldn’t overcome the weak brew.

My brother, visiting from Chicago, was happy to find a brunch place that wasn't crowded and where we could get seated right away. He also liked that the breakfast menu fit on one page and that all 10 selections were appealing.

He was pleasantly surprised to see his favored Chobani yogurt on the à la carte menu, but it was a plain vanilla Greek yogurt that came as part of the breakfast power bowl ($13) he ordered, Quesinberry said. The bowl also had buckwheat, pecans, cinnamon, berries, maple syrup and mint.

The power bowl didn't go over as well as he had hoped. "I’ve never enjoyed something less. Turns out I don't like buckwheat," he said. "I like granola. I like quinoa. I like anything, but not this."

I took it over and he joked that he caught me "stirring it into oblivion." It wasn't my thing, either.

The avocado toast ($12), meanwhile, had ample mashed avocado, and came on delicious brioche bread with a perfect poached egg on top. The hash browns on the side had a nice, light touch. Greens are the other side option.

The huevos rancheros ($14) was a huge plate of food with a lot going on. Three grilled corn tortillas were layered with refried beans, chorizo, queso fresco, stewed tomatoes, grilled onions, cilantro and two sunny-side-up eggs. Sliced avocado was a highlight. I'm not sure what detracted. Maybe it was what the menu described as ranchero sauce.

Whatever the case, it made me long for the spectacular version at the nearby Good News Cafe on King Street.

My daughter had no complaints with her classic "two eggs any style" ($12) plate with scrambled eggs, toast, sausage and hash browns. Quesinberry said it's the most popular breakfast order.

On Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Post offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $15 per person.

The Post, named for George Post, the architect who designed the Wisconsin state Capitol, is itself well designed with art deco tile and comfortable striped banquettes.

Architect and designer Melissa Destree is behind the look and feel of The Post, and many of Madison's most distinctive and high-profile restaurants, including the former Graft on the Square, and The Coopers Tavern, also on the Square.

Even more impressive, she was responsible for the redesign of The Park Hotel as a whole.

The hotel, officially called the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, was The Inn on the Park before a $12 million renovation was completed in 2017.

The Park Hotel name goes back to the original, elegant hotel on the site that was built in 1871 and demolished in 1961 for the Park Motor Inn.

Quesinberry said The Post gets an equal amount of business from the public and hotel guests for its daily breakfasts. Saturday is its busiest brunch day.

So, if shopping at the Farmers' Market starts making you hungry, or if you are having trouble finding a place to park, The Post may just be your ticket.