Mike Cerv, the co-owner of the Madison restaurant Hot Lunch, said he feels lucky to be alive even as he mourns his friend and business partner, Roger Barts, who died three days after Cerv was hospitalized for an unrelated illness.

Hot Lunch is closed, but Cerv is determined to reopen the business as soon as possible. Meanwhile, customers and the restaurant and bar community are rallying around Cerv and Barts' family.

Barts, 35, died May 6 of an infection. Cerv, 31, has been hospitalized since May 3. Cerv wouldn't comment on Barts' death, "except that I miss him."

"So, 23 days in the hospital with multiple surgeries is very stressful right now," Cerv said by text Wednesday, "but happy and feel truly blessed to be alive."

Barts and Cerv opened their quirky neighborhood sandwich shop in October at 708 1/4 E. Johnson St. in the former Forequarter space, with Troy Knight as a silent partner.

Food is served on school lunch-type trays with individually wrapped candies such as SweeTarts and Gobstoppers. Barts handled Hot Lunch's beverage and service operations, took orders and brought out food, while Cerv did most of the cooking.

Cerv said in an email that he got "very sick" in early May and went to the emergency room after his leg started swelling out of nowhere. He said that his leg wasn't cut, but he didn't feel right.

He was told he had "some sort of infection" that rapidly spread to his kidneys, which he said were failing.

Cerv went into sepsis, a serious and life-threatening complication caused by the body's response to an infection, which can lead to tissue damage and organ failure. He's had two surgeries on his leg, including one Monday, and expects to have at least one more.

"Doctors are still unsure the exact cause of any of this," he wrote. "I just want to keep pushing to heal as fast as possible and get back to the shop and make it bigger and better. Make it the most it can be with knowing wherever Roger is he will always have our back from beyond."

Roger Barts had a staph infection, said his mother, Barb Cook. The bacterial infection apparently got into a cut on his arm, she said. Cook, of Poynette, said her son was intubated by the time she got to the hospital and she never got to talk to him.

She has been to Hot Lunch many times and has taken friends there to show it off. "Those kids nailed it right on the head. They had a dream and they put it together and customers have nothing but good things to say."

And it's not just customers. Paul Miner, 26, Hot Lunch's main employee, said his job there has been one of the best working experiences he's ever had.

Miner met Cerv in 2021 when Cerv was a chef and consultant at Baldwin Street Grille. Cerv promoted Miner to sous chef. "He's the one that saw something in me, really made me who I am as a cook."

he person that I owe my entire culinary background to," he said.

Miner said he didn't know Barts well before working at Hot Lunch, but Barts quickly became one of the closest people in his life.

"The days I remember most weren't the times where I was in the restaurant with him open to close. It was the times that we would then later spend on each other's couches. Just watching 'Jersey Shore' until 2 in the morning. That's the kind of guy Roger was. He was everyone's best friend. And I don't know if I'll meet anyone like that again."

The tight-knit Madison restaurant community has been mourning Barts, who it says was uniquely energetic, spirited and helpful.

Barts was a lead server at Rare Steakhouse when it opened in 2014 and worked there for six months before being recruited to help open Oliver's Public House, which closed in 2019. In a Wisconsin State Journal story last year, Barts said his two years there as assistant general manager and then general manager were his introduction into the bar world.

He then worked as creative director for Merchant and Lucille, as bar manager at the Great Dane Downtown, and at The Tinsmith events venue.

Cerv also had worked at Alchemy, the cheese shop Fromagination and the Old Fashioned.

The idea for Hot Lunch was hatched about eight years ago, Cerv said, while he was cooking at Grampa's Pizzeria on Williamson Street. He spent five years there and it's where he met Barts, who was bartending next door at Gib's Bar.

Devan Friedl, 32, who works at Nattspil, said she and Barts entered Madison's cocktail scene at about the same time, nine years ago. Friedl worked at Merchant from 2014 to 2019, where she said she and Barts had good conversations.

She said she could always call on Barts if she needed something, even when they worked at different places. "He'd come over and help me. I'd go over and help him. We'd help each other."

A fundraising event and raffle Monday night at the Bur Oak, raised $4,311 for Cerv's medical bills, while a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

Another event with a raffle, "Rog Babe Rager," will be held Monday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Merchant with a DJ and dancing. The menu with have all of Barts' favorite drinks with many of his bartending friends working. The event will raise money for Barts' family and also for Cerv's medical care.

If you go What: Rog Babe Rager When: Memorial Day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Merchant, 121 S. Pinckney St.

Cerv said he doesn't have health insurance and is trying to get it now.

Sherry, 69, and Jim Carpenter, 71, both retired, got to know Barts and Cerv when their daughter, Claire, worked at Grampa's. She said she was thrilled for them when they found their niche with Hot Lunch and she went there frequently.

She once had Barts and Cerv over for Thanksgiving dinner. "I think it was one of the best Thanksgivings we've ever had," Sherry said. "We had a lot of fun."

Emily Samos, a server who works at Nattspil and studied event planning at Madison College, helped organize the Bur Oak fundraiser. She said she's known Barts and Cerv for about five years and was blown away by how many people showed up Monday and bought raffle tickets. She didn't get a head count and said people came and went during the five-hour event.

Bringing people together is an important way to cope with the loss and hardship, she said.

Cerv "is just a big presence on the East Side of Madison," Samos said Tuesday. "It just felt like it was a necessary thing to do, especially because those people in the service industry don't have healthcare. And he's been in (the hospital) for almost three weeks."

Samos said the service industry has such a big, loving community and these events help people stay close. She spent "an orphan's Christmas" with Barts and Cerv last year when they opened Hot Lunch to friends and family.

Everyone in the service industry feels a connection, she said. "We have seen each other at our best and our worst. It’s unlike anything else and it shows in how we show up for our community and for each other. It’s the best family I’ve ever had."