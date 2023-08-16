The 54-year-old Red Shed bar has found a new home.

Owner Lynn Dieffenbach said it will be moving to 508 State St. "I'm excited," she said. "Terrified, but excited."

Her plan is to close the bar at 406 N. Frances St. on Sept. 17, after the Badgers second home UW football game.

Dieffenbach said the new place has to be completely remodeled since it was most recently a clothing shop called Earthbound Trading Co.

"But people my age remember it as (the record store) The Exclusive Company," she said.

Dieffenbach said she has found an architect and hopes to be open by early November depending on how construction and the permitting process goes.

Her lease expires Sept. 30 and she'll need time to clean the bar out and move the equipment into storage until the new place is ready.

Jay Wanserski, who owns Wando's next door at 602 University Ave., said he plans to put a lounge-type bar into The Red Shed building, which he bought April 1.

He said he plans to make some cosmetic changes then quickly reopen the bar on Oct. 5 to capitalize on UW's homecoming weekend. He plans to do major remodeling in mid-May 2024 after the upcoming school year, he said.

Wanserski, 54, whose nickname is Wando, was a walk-on punter for the Badgers football team in 1988. He said he plans to call the new bar Jay's.

In an April story in the Wisconsin State Journal, he said he had a list of about 20 name ideas, some coming from former players.

"People text message me all the time," he said. "It's kind of ridiculous. My wife's like, 'Don't name it after yourself again. She's like, 'Keep your ego in check.' I'm like, 'Thanks, honey.'"

Dieffenbach began running The Red Shed in 2020 after her husband, Joel Dieffenbach, died of cancer at age 58.

The bar opened around Valentine's Day 1969, and Dieffenbach said her husband took it over in 2019 after working there for about 30 years.

"I really have been a very brief part of the history of The Red Shed," said Dieffenbach, who retired in March 2022 from her job as a respiratory therapist to concentrate on running the bar.

She credits former owner Jeff Meise, who helped guide her, and an excellent group of employees for keeping everything together while she was also trying to work her hospital job.

The bar, which has a capacity of 80, is known for its Long Island ice teas in 32-ounce mason jars.

It offers a limited grill menu with burgers and fries, but Dieffenbach said she's putting a kitchen in the new place, and once she gets more comfortable and is able to build staff, she intends to bring back lunches, which The Red Shed used to serve.

"We're going to hopefully bring that back so we're open earlier in the day," Dieffenbach said. "I'll have a prep sink so I can have some real food."