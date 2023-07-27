Player's Sports Bar, with entrances on Winnebago Street and Atwood Avenue, has long had the reputation of having one of the best burgers in Madison, if not the best.

Posts on the neighborhood social media site Nextdoor.com discussing burgers tout Player's again and again.

"I really haven't taken advantage of social media much," said owner Mark Kroon, who noted that the bar always posts its Burger of the Week, but that's about it.

Player's has a small grill behind the bar, "so we can only do so much," said Kroon, a former professional poker player known as "Poker Ho."

Kroon opened the bar with his mother, Marilyn Guess, in 1990, and now owns it with his wife, Christy Kroon.

The leadoff burger on the menu, "Poker Ho," has bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and a side of Thousand Island dressing.

Player's doesn't need social media. It's got real-life social interaction. Its back Atwood door opens to a good-size patio, where almost everyone will engage you in conversation if you let them. Some of the chattiest are the ones who've stepped out of the bar for a smoke.

The burger menu is full of creative choices with meat ground and delivered daily by nearby Jenifer Street Market.

The thick burgers are a hefty half-pound, hand-formed, and prepared simply with Lawry's Seasoned Salt. The patties come on sturdy buns that are toasted and buttered.

Player's is known for its Burger of the Week, which on my first visit was Picnic at Player's, the usual half-pound patty topped with American cheese and the bar's homemade pasta salad.

The Cheesehead burger ($12.50) started out as a Burger of the Week and pre-dates the much-hyped and very limited-time Culver's CurderBurger.

Where the CurderBurger had a fried cheese curd "crown," the Cheesehead has actual fried cheese curds, and also cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. A lot of Player's other burgers and sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. The Cheesehead had neither, and would have benefitted from both.

The Big Daddy ($13) also had a lot going on: The usual half-pound patty, plus bacon, ham, Swiss and American cheeses with spicy garlic mayo, which wasn't all that prominent. My friend who ordered it got it medium well, shared it with me, and we were both impressed.

The Baja turkey burger ($13.50) was also thick and enjoyable, with a heap of avocado on top. It had mozzarella cheese, leaf lettuce, a tomato slice and spicy garlic mayo. My 18-year-old daughter is generally good at sharing for review purposes, but was pretty protective of this burger.

Player's has a good selection of other sandwiches, too.

The Buzzy sandwich ($8), named after Lowell LaMore, a regular who used to own the bar, is basically a grilled cheese with American cheese and two fried eggs between Texas toast. It comes with ham, bacon or a burger patty, but my friend wanted it without meat and was pleased with it. The small bites I had made me want more.

The spicy BBQ chicken sandwich ($11.50) was another good option, especially because the chicken is grilled, not fried, and covered with spicy Dashelito's BBQ sauce. Dashelito's is a local product, and it's cool to see small businesses supporting other small businesses. Oh, and the sauce is worth building a sandwich around.

Rippled potato chips and a pickle spear come with all the burgers and sandwiches. We got french fries with one burger for an extra $1 and tater tots with another for an extra $2. A half-order of fried cheese curds was $4.50.

All were great in a standard sort of way. I liked that we were able to order the fries and tots as sides for a small upcharge and that the curds came in a half-size.

On a Friday visit, the bartender let me sub a cup of coleslaw for the chips, and the cabbage was cut fine and drowned in dressing. At least it was a light dressing.

A gin and tonic ($6 for 16 ounces) was made strong and served in a large jelly jar. I found out later from Kroon that it was a double.

Player's takes only cash, but there's an ATM in the corner by the front door. Service was slow on both of my visits, particularly at 7 p.m. on a Friday night when it was hard to squeeze into the long bar to even place an order.

Both the bartender, who was working solo, and the guy at the grill behind the bar, also working by himself, had to leave their posts to deliver food to people on the patio or to those seated in the dining area inside.

On my first visit, on a weekday night, our food took about a half-hour. On that Friday it was more like 45 minutes. I wasn't in a hurry either time, so it was no big deal.

Kroon said people don't come to Player's thinking they're going to get their food in 10 minutes.

"Our grill area is so small and we take our time on each order, try to get ’em all good," Kroon said. "So, you might have to wait a half-hour for a burger, but we try to make it worth the wait."

Does Player's have the best burger in Madison? That's hard to say because there are so many great ones in town. What I can say is that Kroon is right about it being worth waiting for.