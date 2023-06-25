Garlicky spaghetti with capers and currants

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus ½ teaspoon minced garlic

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound spaghetti

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons capers, rinsed and minced

3 tablespoons currants, minced

2 anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup Parmesan, grated

Directions

Combine 2 tablespoons garlic and oil in an 8-inch nonstick skillet. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until garlic is pale golden brown, 9 to 12 minutes. Off heat, stir in pepper flakes; set aside.

Bring 2 quarts water to boil in large pot. Add pasta and 2 teaspoons salt and cook, stirring frequently, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta and return it to pot. Add remaining ½ teaspoon garlic, capers, currants, anchovies, lemon juice, Parmesan, reserved garlic-oil mixture and reserved cooking water. Stir until pasta is well coated with oil and no water remains in bottom of pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with extra Parmesan.