One & Only isn’t Tim Thompson and Stephani Dalbesio's only restaurant, but it’s their most impressive.

They sold Waypoint Public House in Monona to their minority partners in 2019 after four years. They also used to own the Tap Room at Hawks Landing in Verona, Ale Asylum Riverhouse in Milwaukee, and briefly, a place in Oshkosh.

Thompson and Dalbesio opened One & Only in the former Brasserie V space on Monroe Street on July 26 with Stephani's sister, Myla Dalbesio, Marc Schiel and Jameson Menz.

After enjoying an excellent lunch and dinner there, it's easy to see that it’s a worthy successor to the beloved Brasserie V.

The lunch menu is a bit more limited and slightly different from the dinner menu, but its prices are the same. The main advantage I had by going to lunch at 12:30 on a Thursday was that it was quieter and more peaceful. During my 7:30 Friday dinner, it was difficult to have a comfortable conversation above the noise.

I especially liked the zucchini and fennel salad ($15) with roasted zucchini, shaved fennel, cucumber, radish, mint, lemon, feta and yogurt, topped with an edible orange flower. It had a great combination of flavors I'd never tasted together.

Also unbeatable in its mix of flavors was the chilled melon ($12) with red and yellow watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, radish, feta and mint that tasted like it was picked that day. The dish is highly seasonal, so get it while you can. Stephani said that may only be for another week.

The burrata panzanella ($16) was also perfect for this time of year, with an abundance of red and yellow heirloom tomatoes at their best. Besides tomato and burrata, it had crisp sourdough croutons. The dish was salty, but it worked that way.

The eggs Jeanette ($8) was another good place to start. The pan-seared deviled eggs came with an aioli on the side topped with thick-cut bacon.

The pappardelle alla Norma pasta entrée ($22) featured thick, housemade noodles in a rich, salty sauce that was unmistakably made from scratch. The dish had hints of eggplant and garlic. My brother said it reminded him of our father’s Hungarian goulash, which is high praise.

The pan-seared trout ($24) was perfectly cooked and served in a light zucchini pesto cream sauce. Leaving the skin on kept the fish moist, and it peeled off easily. The fish was served with saffron rice, roasted sweet corn, arugula, and half a grilled lemon. All the components tasted fresh.

We chose the trout over the night’s fish fry special, a lightly fried swordfish, but it was a tough decision.

My friend gave me a few bites of his cheeseburger ($15), which was also of high quality. It had beef from Seven Seeds Farm in Spring Green, Hook’s aged cheddar, Bibb lettuce, tomato, house pickles and sauce on a potato bun.

The Rhuby Collins ($11) was one of the cheaper drinks on the cocktail menu. Tall and refreshing, it was made with vodka, rhubarb, cucumber, lemon and plenty of crushed ice. It was neither too sweet nor too strong.

You have to have a real sweet tooth, however, to appreciate the s’mores pudding or budino, which besides being overly sweet also seemed overpriced at $12. It was a bit like eating a hot fudge sundae without the ice cream. “It’s not subtle,” said my 18-year-old daughter.

“It needs to be shared by at least three people,” added my brother.

The Tootsie Rolls that came with the bill went uneaten, but it was a nice touch for those who don’t get dessert.

The atmosphere is clean and comfortable, and the floor tiles in the entrance and second room, some new and some left from Brasserie V and before, lend a lot to the aesthetic. As did the long green banquette in the main room. I enjoyed the intimate space more as people cleared out and reduced the clamor. By 9 p.m., dance music came over the sound system and put me in a happy mood.

Thompson credits the restaurant's chef, William Tracy, for designing the menu with the Dalbesio sisters. Tracy, who has a culinary degree from Madison Area Technical College, was previously at Thompson and Stephani's The Bear & Bottle on Madison's North Side, and worked his way up to executive chef.

"Will is extremely knowledgeable and really talented," Stephani said, "so it was nice to get to work with him and be able to really bring his vision for the different food items."

Stephani said she's gotten a lot of positive feedback, which has been heartening.

"It's such big shoes to fill," she said. "Brasserie V was such a beloved component of the Madison restaurant scene, certainly of the Dudgeon-Monroe and Vilas neighborhoods. And to have so many people in the area say, 'Yeah, we loved Brasserie V and we're also very excited that you guys are here and we're enjoying our experience,' feels like a huge win."