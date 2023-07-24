One & Only, the restaurant that will replace Brasserie V on the Near West Side, is set to open Wednesday.

Tim Thompson, one of the co-owners, stresses that it's an American bistro, not a pub.

Some people may get the idea it's a pub because there are burgers and fries on the menu. But there are also entrées that include New York strip steak, pork chops, ricotta and sweet corn ravioli, and a shrimp roll.

Starters include East Coast and West Coast oysters, mussels, trout dip, shrimp cocktail, grilled stone fruit and beef tartar.

The restaurant, 1923 Monroe St., is also serving Eggs Jeanette, which are pan-seared deviled eggs.

Thompson said he didn't have much to do with the menu and credits the restaurant's chef, William Tracy, for designing it with input from two of his partners in One & Only, Stephani Dalbesio, and her sister, Myla Dalbesio. The other partners are Marc Schiel and Jameson Menz.

Tracy, who has a culinary degree from Madison Area Technical College, was previously at Thompson's The Bear & Bottle on Madison's North Side, working his way up to executive chef.

"He was so ideally suited for the next step that we found an opportunity and he was the exact right candidate," Thompson said. "I don't want to say we crafted the opportunity for him, but there was a little bit of that involved. He's unbelievably talented, unbelievably dedicated, and I think he's an unbelievably great culinary teacher."

Thompson and Dalbesio, former spouses now business partners, opened their restaurant and bar, The Library Cafe and Bar, in 2008. The Free House Pub in Middleton came in 2012, The Flying Hound in Fitchburg in 2014, with The Bear & Bottle opening in May 2017.

They opened Waypoint Public House in Monona in 2015, but sold their interest to their minority partners in September 2019.

The renovations for One & Only went well, Thompson said. "If you've ever done a renovation versus a new build, there's always a lot of bodies in the wall. And so, there were some ups and downs, but ultimately the space was in such great shape and had such great bones that we didn't have to do too many giant things in order to get the place in really, really great shape."

Brasserie V closed in late August after 15 years. Its owners said the reasons behind its closing were complex, but had a lot to do with the job market.