The oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world is meeting in Madison in June.

It will be the largest event to date in Wisconsin for the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and its 2023 National Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs competition featuring eight young chefs under 27 who all won regional competitions around the country.

The event will be June 1-4, and the competition will be held June 3 at Madison Area Technical College. The contestants must plan, prepare and plate three courses in four hours using a mystery basket of ingredients plus a typically stocked pantry.

The winner will represent the United States in October for the Chaîne's international competition in Istanbul, Turkey.

"The purpose of this competition is to encourage and promote the culinary expertise of young chefs in the tradition of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs by exposing them to a competitive environment with their peers," said Mark Wright, vice conseiller culinaire et des professionnels des Etats-Unis.

The chefs competing are:

Charles Carpenter (Espanola, New Mexico)

Kenneth Wong (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Bryce Booth (Winterville, Ohio)

Jedidah Gaskin (Buffalo, New York)

Danika Holty (Seattle, Washington)

Fares Fiala (Largo, Florida)

Austin Adams (Ashville, North Carolina)

Torian Jenkins (Dallas, Texas)

Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson is the national sponsor of the Chaine’s Young Chef Culinary program and the mystery basket will include items from Jones Dairy plus items from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, based in Waterloo.

The public can attend events throughout the weekend, including the competition. Tickets are $100 and available online at chaineus.org.

The competition will be hosted by Chef John Johnson, who has been a MATC culinary instructor for about 25 years.

On June 2, there's an all-day bus tour of the region including stops at Jones, Crave Brothers and Hoards Dairyman Farm Creamery. Tickets for that are also $100.

Seminars from local food and beverage professionals are also open to the public and include lunch for $150. The speakers are Elena Terry, executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies; George and Betty Crave from Crave Brothers; and Liz Henry, chief marketing officer for J. Henry & Sons, a bourbon tasting room and farm in Dane.

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs has about 21,000 members worldwide in 74 countries. There are 130 chapters and about 5,000 members across the United States.

The organization, founded in France in 1248, was revitalized in Paris in 1950. It's dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and the crafting of libations.

