The owners of The Nitty Gritty Downtown are holding a private event Wednesday with first responders and tradespeople to celebrate the completion of renovations to the restaurant and bar after a November fire, a co-owner said.
The "grand reopening" is being held in partnership with Paul Davis Restoration employees who worked on the project and firefighters and fire department officials, said Eric Suemnicht, co-owner and CEO of the three Madison-area Nitty Gritty restaurants.
Firefighters are bringing a fire truck to take a picture to commemorate the occasion, Suemnicht said.
The idea is to take a photo in front of the truck with the restored portion of the building, 223 N. Frances St., in the background to create a photo plaque. It will have the fire blazing on Nov. 20 in one photo, and another photo with the team that put it all back together, he said.
People are also reading…
While the Nitty Gritty, where the walls are covered in photos of customers and employees, reopened for business five weeks after the fire that started in a Dumpster, the last of the work was completed Tuesday, Suemnicht said.
The initial fire department damage estimate of $150,000 was done before investigators and contractors were able to get into walls and see the full scope of the damage, he said. The total cost of the fire was about $1 million.
He said insurance covered about 75 percent of the work, but there were lots of things they were forced to upgrade or improve.
Suemnicht and his partner, Lee Pier, own all three Nitty Gritty locations together — Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie — and have additional partners in Middleton and Sun Prairie.
"It has been a difficult six months to navigate, but we had an excellent restoration company (Paul Davis) get us back open quickly and better than ever," Suemnicht said.
In the last month, contractors restored the building's exterior where the damage happened. He said contractors made major renovations to the kitchen and all four bathrooms, and structural improvements.
Exterior siding and gutters were done a couple of weeks ago, about the same time the awning went up, and exterior security and wiring was completed Tuesday, Suemnicht said.
Smoke damage led to spoilage and loss of products, but he was able to keep all the business' employees working without any lost time during the closure. Employees were given the choice to work at other locations or participate in the cleanup and restoration.
"We are thrilled to have our space back 100% and ready to serve award-winning burgers and celebrate birthdays," he said.
The Madison Fire Department determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials, but Suemnicht said the person responsible was never identified.
Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said then that people were observed smoking near the Dumpster multiple times that day.
"Moments after an employee was last seen smoking in that area, white smoke began emanating from the Dumpster," Schuster said in November. "The fire grew and was fully involved within four minutes after the smoke emerged."
The fire spread to the back of the restaurant. Police evacuated about 70 customers and employees plus people from an apartment building next to the alley where the Dumpster was burning, a Fire Department official said. No one was injured.
Schuster said the bulk of the fire on the exterior was knocked down within 30 minutes. "The next two hours were spent chasing the fire down by physically opening up the floor joist and wall void spaces and putting out spot fires until there was none left."
The Nitty Gritty, founded by the late Marsh Shapiro in 1968, is known as Madison's official birthday bar, giving celebrants a Nitty Gritty mug continuously filled with free beer or soda, and celebrated with a ring of the bar's birthday bell.
At the Nitty Gritty’s three locations, the birthday bell is rung up to 100 times a day and more than 35,000 times each year, once for each birthday celebrant who walks in the door, said the restaurant's spokesperson Brandi Hintze.
24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved
In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.
That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs.
The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.
Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.
The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.
Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.
In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill closed in November to make room for a development on Regent Street.
Berke & Benham Seafood Market on Madison's Near West Side closed in early November, with the shop's owner moving back to Chicago.
Monona Garden Family Restaurant closed in September after 19 years in business.
Doc's Smokehouse's Madison restaurant closed in August, another victim of the labor shortage and supply chain challenges.
Madison’s first Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which opened on State Street in 2007, closed in August.
Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop closed in October, but part of its meat business will live on.
Lake Edge Seafood Co. on Madison’s East Side, closed in September, a victim of staffing difficulties and rising food costs.
The popular European-inspired restaurant, Brasserie V on Monroe Street, closed in August mainly due to the tough job market.
Jade Mountain Cafe closed in September after nearly 12 years of serving Taiwanese bubble teas on the East Side.
Eldorado Grill, on Madison’s Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group‘s oldest and most prominent restaurants, closed in late August.
After 9½ years on Monroe Street, Crescendo's owners closed that coffee shop in July and said they will focus on their location at Hilldale.
Rossi’s Pizza & Vintage Arcade, a Monona institution known for its video games and giant pizzas, closed last summer after 19 years.
Hone, the eclectic restaurant which opened in March 2021 in the former Forequarter space, 708¼ E. Johnson St., closed in June.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli, which opened in September 2021 at 511 State St., closed in the spring.
Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closed in May after 5½ years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff, said co-owner Greg Frankov.
Nau-Ti-Gal, the waterfront restaurant in Westport, north of Madison, closed this spring after 40 years.
After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle Pizza on Williamson Street closed in May.
Grace Coffee Co. closed its original coffee shop on State Street this spring but has six other locations.
Chef Dave Heide closed Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg in June after 15 years and is opening two restaurants in its place.
Hurts Donut Co. in Middleton, which specialized in oversized specialty donuts and donut milkshakes, closed this spring.
Lao Laan-Xang on Williamson Street closed in March after 25 years in that location.
Smoky's Club closed in late February after 69 years, but did a short stint last spring, opening three nights a week for drinks and food specials.
Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants