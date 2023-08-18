The owner of Nick's Restaurant has the property listed for rent, but said it's just to see what kind of interest there is, not because the business is closing right away.

"We haven't made any decisions on if we're closing or anything," said Dino Christ, who has owned the State Street diner and bar since 1996. "We just wanted to see what kind of interest there would be if we ever decide to move forward... That's all we're doing."

The listing, by Becca Gentilli of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate, says that the 3,000-square-foot space at 226 State St. is available right away for a five-year lease at $29 per square foot annually. It says that the modified gross rent is $7,200 a month.

Christ said he didn't want to say if there's been any interest. "There's no official word yet. When there is, I'll let everybody know."

The ad calls it a prime location in the heart of State Street, noting that the historic restaurant and bar is across from the Overture Center and only a few doors down from the Orpheum Theater.

"Business is still up and running so showings will have to be discrete (sic)," it says.

Christ said the business, which opened in 1959, has been in his family since the 1960s. He said his father became partners with the original owner a year or two after it opened.

"Eventually, someday I need to retire," Christ, 56, said. "It's always in the back of my mind."

Christ said he owns the building and is hoping to see if someone else wants to run a restaurant there. "I'm gathering information."

He said business has been just OK. "Ever since COVID, it's definitely been a struggle."

Christ said he didn't want to talk about how business has changed since the pandemic.

Nick's menu includes burgers, sandwiches, steak, salads, fried chicken, deep fried cod, broiled cod, and Greek specialties.

The restaurant's website says that before Nick's, other businesses that have been in that location include The Tiger Lounge, Stanley’s Bar and Jillian's Deli & Tap Room.

"Walk in and feel like you’ve stepped into a time capsule," the website says. "Nick’s, with its old-fashioned booths, starving artist prints and dim light coupled with the smell of made-from-scratch meals makes us one of the more unique places in town."

An Isthmus article from 2009, when Nick's was celebrating its 50th anniversary, notes that the restaurant has drawn famous musicians, actors and writers including Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Roger Ebert, Bret Easton Ellis, Lenny Kravitz, Tom Wopat and Robin Williams.

"It's almost like the staff lunchroom for us," Tom Carto, then president and CEO of the Overture Center, said in the Isthmus story. "Nick's is one of the most popular stops for our audiences before and after any show here at Overture. On symphony nights the place is packed. I'm there for the fish fry every Friday."