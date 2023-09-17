Chicken-avocado salad sandwiches

Servings: 4

Ingredients

¼ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted and chopped coarse

1 (2 ½-pound) rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat shredded into bite-size pieces (3 cups)

8 slices hearty white sandwich bread, toasted

1 head bibb lettuce (8 ounces), leaves separated

2 tomatoes, cored and sliced thin

Directions

Combine buttermilk, lime juice, oil, sugar, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add avocado and mash into dressing with a fork. Stir in chicken until fully combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place heaping ½ cup chicken salad on each of 4 bread slices. Divide and arrange lettuce and tomatoes over chicken salad, then top with remaining bread slices. Serve.