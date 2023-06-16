A Mexican restaurant is going into the former HotelRed, now Stadium Loft apartments, on the corner of Monroe and Regent streets.

Gabbi Mendoza said she, her parents, and her brother should have Camp Cantina open at 1501 Monroe St. by mid-August.

They're doing minimal renovations to the space, just painting, decorating and possibly changing the floor.

"It was a turn-key restaurant, so everything we needed was there already," Gabbi said about the space that was The Wise.

Gabbi, 28, general manager for Camp Cantina, said her family has lots of restaurant experience.

Her brother, Jairo Mendoza, 26, has been a sous chef at Johnny Delmonico's Steakhouse Downtown for about five months and before that worked as a cook at Craftsman Table and Tap in Middleton, where Gabbi is a server.

Jairo has also worked at Bishop Bay County Club, "and he learned a lot of techniques to just make plating look really nice, make (food) look appetizing," said Gabbi, who also works for the Madison School District as a registrar at La Follette High School.

She and her brother used to work at LongHorn Steakhouse, near West Towne Mall.

Jario will run the kitchen at Camp Cantina with their father, Leonel Mendoza, who used to be a cook at the former Smokey Bones, where LongHorn Steakhouse is now, and also at the former Abuelo's in Middleton. When he first arrived in Madison, he worked bussing tables at Chili's, Gabbi said.

Leonel owns Camp Cantina. He works at McDonald's and Uniek, a manufacturer in Waunakee that makes picture frames and home décor.

Their mother, Gabriela Gonzalez, is a manager at Wendy’s on Gammon Road and has worked there for 13 years. She will be Camp Cantina's prep person and will also be training other prep cooks on the recipes, Gabbi said.

"Really, all of our recipes are family recipes and a lot of them are hers, so she'll be prepping and training future prep cooks to learn her recipes so they can always be the same," she said.

She said the restaurant will serve authentic Mexican food using high-quality ingredients. The menu will have tacos, quesadillas, burritos, burrito bowls, salads, specials and a brunch menu on weekends.

Gabbi said she and her brother were born in Moroleón, Mexico, in the state of Guanajuato, and moved to the tiny town of Bovina, Texas, when they were 8 and 6.

She said her father, after doing field work, took a job in a Texas slaughterhouse and it wasn't what he wanted to do. Her grandparents lived in Madison then, and convinced her parents to move here.

"There were a lot of job opportunities," Gabbi said. "That's really what pushed them to come up here and just be close to family."

She said her immediate family of four has been talking about having their own restaurant for five years, but started getting more serious about it during the pandemic when their jobs were disrupted.

Gabbi said after COVID restrictions took hold, her parents weren't able to work or get paid, and that made them eager to build something of their own.

"The last couple of years is when we really, really, really decided we have to go for it," she said. "This past year is when we started looking for restaurant spaces."

She said that, as first-time restaurant owners, finding a spot was a challenge and a lot of landlords weren't convinced they would be successful.

Gabbi said she became aware of the former HotelRed location about a year ago, but the landlord, Steve Brown Apartments, which last year converted the former hotel into 50 housing units, wasn't accepting applications for Mexican restaurants. "They were really looking for more fine dining or American food."

She said the company was considering renting to a different restaurant that served Mexican food and that's when the person who was helping them find a location encouraged them to apply.

Before finding the Monroe Street space, they were planning to call the restaurant Cocina Mendoza, Gabbi said.

But they chose the name Camp Cantina because of the restaurant's location across from Camp Randall Stadium.

"We were like, 'What's a good name that can attract people?'" she said. "Game days are going to be so big here and we're big Wisconsin lovers. We love the Badgers. We love the Green Bay Packers. And we were like, 'What about Camp Cantina?' And it just kind of came to us."

