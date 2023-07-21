Salvatore Di Scala, owner of Naples 15 restaurant in Madison, had a long friendship with singer Tony Bennett, whom he said became like a father to him.

Even though the singer was two weeks shy of his 97th birthday when he died Friday, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, Bennett's death hit Di Scala hard.

Bennett was kind and had a smile that showed his sincerity, Di Scala said. "He had love in his eyes."

Di Scala met Bennett at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City in 1985 and said he was honored to cook for the famous singer many times.

The restaurateur was having lunch Friday with his friend, Mike Zimbrick, of the Zimbrick auto family, when they learned of Bennett's death.

The friends spoke by phone from Ischia, an island off the coast of Naples, Italy, where Di Scala was visiting his mother. Di Scala named his restaurant, which he opened in 2012, after his hometown. He came to Madison in 1984 to train as a boxer.

Zimbrick, who's known Di Scala for almost 40 years, said they had just put on Bennett's music.

"It was quite the coincidence that we were just putting on Tony Bennett for a nice lunch," Zimbrick said, "and then we got word that Tony had died."

Di Scala was personally invited to the celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday in August 2021, when Bennett and Lady Gaga performed over two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Bennett retired from performing live shortly after that due to his health condition.

"When you meet someone like Tony, he gives you a gift of love of life," Di Scala said. "Whenever Tony took the stage, he always started with a big hug for everyone in the audience."

Bennett, while eating at Naples 15, did a riff of his famous "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," by singing "I left my heart at Naples 15," Zimbrick said.

The legendary singer, born Anthony Benedetto, talked up Naples 15 during a show at Overture Center for the Arts in 2016.

During the concert, Bennett announced he was Italian-America and about Naples 15, he said, "I want to tell you, I cannot get better food than that anywhere."

"That was the best commercial," Di Scala said.

Although Bennett was a superstar, he was a humble, simple person, Di Scala said, "who enjoyed life and transcended generations. I love him. I will love him for the rest of my life."