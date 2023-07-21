Salvatore Di Scala, owner of
Naples 15 restaurant in Madison, had a long friendship with singer Tony Bennett, whom he said became like a father to him.
Even though the singer was two weeks shy of his 97th birthday when he died Friday, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, Bennett's death hit Di Scala hard.
Bennett was kind and had a smile that showed his sincerity, Di Scala said. "He had love in his eyes."
Di Scala met Bennett at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City in 1985 and said he was honored to cook for the famous singer many times.
Salvatore Di Scala said his friend Tony Bennett had a smile that showed his sincerity. "He had love in his eyes." This photo was taken in 2016 at Di Scala's Madison restaurant Naples 15.
Salvatore Di Scala photo
The restaurateur was having lunch Friday with his friend, Mike Zimbrick, of the Zimbrick auto family, when they learned of Bennett's death.
The friends spoke by phone from Ischia, an island off the coast of Naples, Italy, where Di Scala was visiting his mother. Di Scala named his restaurant, which he opened in 2012, after his hometown. He came to Madison in 1984 to train as a boxer.
Zimbrick, who's known Di Scala for almost 40 years, said they had just put on Bennett's music.
Salvatore Di Scala photo
"It was quite the coincidence that we were just putting on Tony Bennett for a nice lunch," Zimbrick said, "and then we got word that Tony had died."
Salvatore Di Scala photo
Di Scala was personally invited to the celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday in August 2021, when Bennett and Lady Gaga performed over two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Bennett retired from performing live shortly after that due to his health condition.
"When you meet someone like Tony, he gives you a gift of love of life," Di Scala said. "Whenever Tony took the stage, he always started with a big hug for everyone in the audience."
Bennett, while eating at Naples 15, did a riff of his famous "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," by singing "I left my heart at Naples 15," Zimbrick said.
The legendary singer, born Anthony Benedetto, talked up Naples 15 during a show at Overture Center for the Arts in 2016.
During the concert,
Bennett announced he was Italian-America and about Naples 15, he said, "I want to tell you, I cannot get better food than that anywhere."
"That was the best commercial," Di Scala said.
Although Bennett was a superstar, he was a humble, simple person, Di Scala said, "who enjoyed life and transcended generations. I love him. I will love him for the rest of my life."
Photos: Tony Bennett through the years, 1926-2023
1951: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett is approached by autograph seekers as he leaves a performance on Oct. 4, 1951.
AP file
1960: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett is shown singing on June 23, 1960.
AP file
1968: Tony Bennett and Sandra Grant
Singer Tony Bennett and dancer Sandra Grant are shown in London, England, in 1968.
AP file
1969: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett is posing next to one of his paintings, in his New York City apartment, on May 23, 1969.
AP file
1972: Tony Bennett in London
Tony Bennett swings through Berkeley Square in London, May 4, 1972, where he's filming his own television series. He controls the series and he's relishing the chance to bring back into popular music melody, professionalism and honesty in presentation.
AP file
1972: Tony Bennett with family in London
American singer Tony Bennett, right, is shown with his wife Sandra and their 22-month-old daughter Joanna in London, England, on Jan. 4, 1972.
AP file
1974: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett is seen during a recording session at Regent Studios in New York City, on November 11, 1974.
AP file
1977: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett toasts his audience with campaign during a engagement April 10, 1977, at the hotel Sahara on the Las Vegas strip. Bennett, who was greatly influenced by Frank Sinatra, says he never gets tired of singing his biggest hit, "I left my heart in San Francisco," because that's the tune that keeps the people coming to see him.
AP file
1980: Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra, left, poses with Tony Bennett in this July 1980 file photo in Reno, Nev.
AP file
1980: Tony Bennett and Beverly Sills
Opera singer Beverly Sills and singer Tony Bennett are seen on January 8, 1980 at the Mayflower Hotel in New York.
AP file
1984: Tony Bennett and Dianne Feinstein
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and singer Tony Bennett, who sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” hang on to the outside of a cable car in San Francisco before taking a test ride, Wednesday, May 2, 1984.
AP file
1986: Tony Bennett and Ray Charles
Ray Charles, left, and Tony Bennett are shown at the Larabee Studios in Los Angeles, Jan. 4, 1986.
AP file
1990: Tony Bennett and Ella Fitzgerald
Ella Fitzgerald, right, sings a duet with Tony Bennett to close the evening, April 26, 1990 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York. Earlier in the evening Bennett arrived with a cake to help celebrate Ella's 73rd birthday.
AP file
1993: Tony Bennett and Natalie Cole at Grammy Awards
Singers Tony Bennett and Natalie Cole perform "Lady is a Tramp" during the 35th Grammy Awards Show, Feb. 24, 1993 in Los Angeles. Bennett and Cole presented a Grammy to Eric Clapton for the Album of the Year, while Bennett himself was given Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal for "Perfectly Frank" during the pre-televised portion of the show.
AP file
1995: Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle perform at Super Bowl XXIX
Singers Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle entertain the crowd during halftime at Super Bowl XXIX, Jan. 29, 1995 at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium.
AP file
1995: Tony Bennett and President Bill Clinton
President Clinton laughs with singer Tony Bennett during a state dinner in honor of German Chancellor Helmut Kohl Thursday night, Feb. 9, 1995 in the State Dining Room of the White House.
AP file
1995: Tony Bennett wins multiple Grammys
Tony Bennett holds up his two Grammy awards backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., Wednesday night, March 1, 1995. Bennett won album of the year for "MTV Unplugged" and best traditional pop vocal performance for "MTV Unplugged" at the Grammy Awards.
AP file
1995: Tony Bennett
Four-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett receives his honorary Doctor of Music Arts Degree cap at a rehearsal at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Feb. 24, 1995.
AP file
1996: Tony Bennett and Carol Burnett at Emmy Awards
Carol Burnett gives a kiss to Tony Bennett after he won an Emmy for outstanding performance for a variety or music program at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday Sept. 8, 1996. He won for his performance "Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine Special."
AP file
2004: Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett sings to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai at the concert for Maathai at the Oslo Spectrum Saturday Dec. 11, 2004. Maathai is the first environmentalist and the first African woman to be awarded the coveted prize.
AP file
2004: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett performs during the 58th Annual Tony Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Sunday, June 6, 2004.
AP file
2005: Tony Bennett among Kennedy Center honorees
In this photograph provided by the White House, President Bush, right, congratulates performer Tina Turner during a reception for the Kennedy Center honorees in the East Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005. Other honorees are, from left, singer Tony Bennett, dancer Suzanne Farrell, actress Julie Harris, actor Robert Redford and singer Tina Turner. (AP Photo/The White House, Eric Draper)
AP file
2006: Tony Bennett and Billy Joel
Singers Tony Bennett, left and Billy Joel perform live on stage during the NBC "Today" show Friday, Sept. 22, 2006, in New York.
AP file
2006: Tony Bennett turns 80
Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2006.
AP file
2007: Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett accepts the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Duets: An American Classic" at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2007, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
AP file
2007: Tony Bennett and Christina Aguilera
Tony Bennett and Christina Aguilera perform the song "Steppin' Out" during the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles.
AP file
2010: Tony Bennett performs at World Series
Tony Bennett sings before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2010, in San Francisco.
AP file
2012: Tony Bennett wins multiple Grammy Awards
Tony Bennett poses backstage with the awards for best traditional pop vocal album for "Duets II" and best pop/duo/group performance for "Body and Soul" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles.
AP file
2014: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, right, and Tony Bennett arrive for a media event at the Brussels' city hall on Monday Sept. 22 , 2014. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will give a short concert on the Brussels' Grand Place for 6,500 clients of mobile operator Mobistar.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
2015: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.
AP file
2016: Tony Bennett turns 90
In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, singer Tony Bennett arrives for his 90th birthday celebration at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that the 90-year-old Bennett is the recipient of the lifetime achievement award.
AP file
2017: Tony Bennett
Singer/honoree Tony Bennett performs onstage during the 2017 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 in Washington
AP file
2018: Tony Bennett and John Legend
Tony Bennett, left, and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
AP file
2019: Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
AP file
2019: Tony Bennett
Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York.
AP file