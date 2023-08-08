My Sister's Kitchen in Middleton is closing on Aug. 20 so owner Shelly Skinner can have time to clean and move before her lease ends at the end of the month.

She said she's close to signing a lease and getting financing to make renovations for a new location that's about two blocks away. Skinner didn't want to give the address yet because she's still negotiating, but said the space is roughly the same size.

"I have two weeks left here and I really would like this done before I have my last day here, so that we all know what exactly is going on," she said.

Skinner called the search for a new location "a journey."

She said she's been getting great support for the move from her loyal customers. "I can't wait to see how it all works. I am excited for the chance to really work on new and creative ways to make our customers happy and enjoy the time together."

Skinner said the landlord wasn't keeping the building up the way she expected. "I'm tired of putting lipstick on this pig, you know what I'm saying?"

She has owned My Sister's Kitchen, 2225 Parmenter St., for eight years, making all the specials, soups and chili herself, and when she can, using produce from her garden. "I don't do anything out of a box or jar. We like to make everything homemade and fresh," she said.

Before owning the diner, she did almost every job at Three Sisters' Old Town Inn in the same spot for eight years. She cooked, cleaned, served and did prep work. In 2015, she and her sister, Karen Grove, took it over and renamed it My Sister's Kitchen.

She and Grove reopened the place within a month of buying it after putting in new flooring and making some other improvements, Skinner said.

Grove left the business two years ago, but still helps out when she can. Grove used to work the back of house and Skinner would be out front, greeting and serving. Now she's in the kitchen and not interacting with customers.

In a note to customers Skinner put on the door, she said the diner has given people a place to feel at home. She said Middleton has been welcoming and supportive of small businesses, helping them thrive.

She thanked her employees, "past and present for providing our countless guests with so many wonderful times over the years."

Restaurant work is not easy and takes a certain kind of person, the note said. "You need thick skin, commitment and humor."