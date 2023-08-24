Meat People Butcher on Monona Drive serves some of the most interesting sandwiches in Madison. But the ever-changing to-go lunches are only available on Thursdays.

The surprise, novelty and scarcity are part of the fun. What's not fun is approaching the shop from Atwood Avenue and having to deal with the ongoing construction detour.

The butcher shop posts its weekly sandwich on Facebook just before 11 a.m. every Thursday and notes it in its newsletter that comes out Tuesday or Wednesday. I've had a Meat People's $12 sandwich three of the past four weeks, and they've been creative, plenty big, and always packed with meat.

The sandwiches, wrapped in white butcher paper, are available from 11 until they run out, which is usually from 1 to 2 p.m., and all have come on different bread made by butcher, chef and co-owner Pip Freeman. Each has been noteworthy in its own way.

On my first visit, I called at 12:30 to make sure there were some left before I drove over, and the nice woman who answered took my name and said she’d save me one.

The chicken tinga torta came on an exquisite, substantial, oval, Mexican telera roll that was more elegant than your typical torta bun.

It was filled with flavorful braised chicken along with pickled onion and peppers, thinly sliced, super-red heirloom tomatoes, thin slices of banana pepper, and shredded cabbage. Habanero mayo gave it the perfect kick.

The late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon’s words came to mind as I was eating it: “Enjoy every sandwich.”

The sandwich I had the following Thursday was even better, especially with that week’s bread, a focaccia with roasted sweet corn baked into the top. The sandwich had ham, heirloom tomato, lettuce and pickled chilies that were not for the faint of heart. Adding extra zing was a chili-cotija cheese spread.

Freeman noted that half the corn falls off the top of the bread. "I haven't figured out how to keep the toppings on focaccia yet. I'm working on it."

On my most recent visit, the geera pork on round, whole-wheat flatbread, was my least favorite of the three sandwiches I've had, but it was still excellent. It held cumin pork confit, a small amount of coconut curried chickpeas and peach and cabbage chow chow, a pickled relish condiment, that was billed as spicy but wasn't. The peach could've been more ripe, too.

The pork, like the chicken tinga, was perfectly prepared and juicy. The flatbread, similar to Indian roti, was cooked to order. It was thick and delicious and meant the sandwich was eaten more like a gyro.

I bought a bottle of Meat People habanero carrot hot sauce ($6) and it was great on this sandwich.

The store also stocks frozen foods that make for easy at-home meals. I tried two that when thawed, heated up, and put between a bun made for a quick, delicious dinner.

The sloppy joe with ground beef, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, Thai sriracha, soy and spices ($10) had a richer, stronger flavor than you'd expect from this childhood favorite. It was also appropriately sweet.

More distinctive was the beef keema ($10), an Indian curry with minced beef and tomato. A label listed all the ingredients: onion, garlic, ginger, garam masala, chili powder, turmeric and peas.

Freeman opened his specialty whole-animal butcher shop with his wife, Jenny Griep, in May 2021. The shop buys entire animals from about six local farmers each week and uses every part. The shop carries pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb, chicken, sausages and right now, goat.

He said the shop gets a whole cow or two every week, two whole pigs, lots of chickens and a few lambs. And most of it sells out every week.

The shop also carries a small section of cheese, grocery items, beer, wine and spirits.

It's no surprise based on his gourmet sandwiches that Freeman is a professional chef who ran a French bistro in New York City, and was also trained as a butcher in New York. In Madison, he was the chef for the Friday martini lunch and brunch at Mint Mark for two years and ran the kitchen at Stalzy's Deli & Bakery for a year.

Griep worked the front of house at Osteria Papavero for 15 years, running it for about nine.

Freeman said he started offering the sandwiches at Meat People a few months after they opened, once their butchers got good at breaking down animals and he didn't have to help as much.

He said there were a few products he wanted people to try, starting with lamb merguez, a North African spiced sausage. Freeman said he offered it on a sandwich with Batch Bakehouse buns before he started making his own bread.

"The idea was to feature things that we wanted to show off and that people weren't familiar with," Freeman said. "And then it kind of just sort of snowballed.

"It started as a one-off, but people liked it and began asking, 'What's the sandwich gonna be next week?' It's like, 'Oh, I guess I'm making sandwiches every week now,'" he said.

Then, Freeman said, he had to start making bread because it was hard to buy enough for an ever-changing menu.

He never intended for sandwiches to be a popular feature of the shop since he doesn't have a kitchen there and prepares the meat for the sandwiches on two induction burners behind the counter and in an oven in back. He preps everything on Wednesdays.

Freeman said he sells roughly 80 sandwiches each Thursday. One week he sold about 100.

It wouldn't be practical to offer the sandwiches every day, Freeman said, adding that he's maxed out how much he can make.

"We've talked about it," he said, "about getting some infrastructure for it and having a small set menu and then doing a special once a week. It just would take some equipment and stuff to actually do it every day."

Until then, enjoy every Thursday.