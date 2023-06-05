The owners of the Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland said the restaurant will reopen June 27 after an October fire.

"We're ready to get back to work and we're ready to see all of our customers and serve everybody again," said Justin Couey, who owns the business with Cliff White.

"We're ready to be a place where people can come and enjoy a nice meal or come have fun with friends up at the bar, drinking cocktails," he said. "We're just as excited as everybody else is, and we can't wait to see everybody. "

There were 100 to 120 people inside the restaurant at 6010 Highway 51 on Oct. 5 when the fire started at about 5:20 p.m., and everyone was safely evacuated.

McFarland Fire & Rescue Chief Chris Dennis called it the worst fire his village had seen in about four years.

Couey said then that it started as a normal grease fire, which isn't uncommon in the kitchen, but spread faster than they could contain it. "Once we realized it was too late, then we just decided that we had to evacuate and make sure that everybody got out safe and sound," he said.

Crews had the fire under control by about 6 p.m., Dennis said.

After the reconstruction, Couey said, the place has an updated look, but the dining room and bar still have the same layout. He said they tried to keep the supper club atmosphere but make it a bit more contemporary.

He wouldn't give a final damage figure but said it was a big number. "One thing we are thankful for is our insurance company."

