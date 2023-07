Tomato salad with feta and cumin-yogurt dressing

Servings: 6

Ingredients

4 to 5 large vine-ripened tomatoes (about 1 ½ pounds)

½ teaspoon table salt

3 tablespoons plain Greek-style yogurt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 small clove garlic, minced

or put through garlic press

3 small scallions, white and green parts, sliced thin

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves

Ground black pepper

1 small chunk feta cheese (about 3 ounces)

Directions

Core and halve tomatoes, then cut each half into 4 or 5 wedges. Toss wedges with salt in a large bowl; let rest until a small pool of liquid accumulates, 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, scallions, oregano and pepper to taste in a small bowl. Pour mixture over tomatoes and accumulated liquid; toss to coat. Set aside to blend flavors, about 5 minutes.

Crumble feta over tomatoes; toss to combine. Adjust seasonings and serve immediately.