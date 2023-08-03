The longstanding Jet Room hasn't lost a step since Pat and Pam O'Malley sold the restaurant to Nic Tarczynski in 2017 after owning it for 20 years.

It still offers great breakfasts in a fun environment that appeals to private pilots as well as ordinary aviation aficionados and anyone who enjoys an outstanding cinnamon roll.

The enormous, homemade cinnamon rolls come warm, with a scoop of melting butter. And when I sent a photo of it to my brothers, I had to say that for scale it filled a dinner plate so they wouldn't mistake it for a dessert plate or a side plate.

I ordered it after a recent Jet Room breakfast when the people at the next table got the last peach cobbler. It was a happy accident, and the roll was oh, so good.

The restaurant promotes its cinnamon roll ($6) by suspending it on a Jet Room plate at the host area where customers pay their bills.

The Jet Room sits across an airfield from the Dane County Regional Airport in the Wisconsin Aviation Terminal Building off Highway 51. It had been a restaurant for about 60 years before the O'Malleys bought it.

The airport offers private air travel, but the restaurant is open to everyone. Customers get to watch planes take off and land through the Jet Room's floor-to-ceiling windows.

Tarczynski's background was in banking, but after two recent visits, it's obvious the O'Malleys put the place in good hands. He has kept the Jet Room's name, aviation-themed menu, and breakfast and lunch hours.

I highly recommend the wild Alaskan salmon omelet ($15), although it could've used more cream cheese. Capers and diced tomatoes worked well. The chili omelet ($13.40) was a novel idea, but better in theory. Like the salmon omelet, it was made with three eggs, but the homemade chili inside was rather lackluster. Hot sauce helped.

Hash browns were on the greasy side and came with both omelets. On my second visit, I ordered them with cheddar cheese ($1 extra), onions and peppers (50 cents each), but the additions didn't enhance them as much as I expected.

Those same hash browns were the base for the veggie skillet ($12.45), which had diced green peppers, tomatoes, onions, broccoli and mushrooms. Customers choose how they want the eggs prepared. I got scrambled, and the dish turned out nicely.

All the egg dishes also come with toast, a buttermilk biscuit, an English muffin, or you can sub in a fruit cup ($2 extra). The cup had amazing variety: a raspberry, a blackberry, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe and red grapes, all fresh and ripe except the melon. It was beautiful, too, and served in a chilled cup.

On another visit, I chose the rye toast and it was a sandwich-loaf style marble rye and came from the kitchen fully buttered.

The coffee ($2.75 bottomless) was decent diner coffee, and my server, who I had on both occasions, couldn’t have been better, and was great about offering refills. The food both times was out in about 10 minutes.

The room was also the perfect temperature on two warm July days.

The Jet Room under Tarczynski is still offering its "$100 burger" promotion that started in 2013 and also makes a great gift. The burger includes a scenic, 30-minute airplane tour of Madison for two with planes flown by professional flight instructors from Wisconsin Aviation.

The $100 burger comes from a tongue-in-cheek pilot term for what a short flight costs once you pay for the use of the airplane and the fuel.

Those who get the promotion don't have to actually order a burger but can order anything they want. They get a certificate for the flight and a coupon for $9, which in 2013 was the equivalent of a burger meal. Now burgers are in the $13 or $14 range.

Instead, those who get the $9 coupon can put it toward that great salmon omelet. Or why not use it to buy a giant cinnamon roll?