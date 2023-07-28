The restaurant Hot Lunch on Madison's Near East Side reopened last Friday after one of its owners died from a staph infection and another spent 2½ months in the hospital with an unrelated infection.

"I feel very blessed for all the support I have received through all of this very bizarre experience from the local community," said Mike Cerv, 31, who lost his friend and business partner, Roger Barts, 35, three days after Cerv was hospitalized.

Cerv said he's still trying to wrap his head around what happened.

He said that he was admitted to the hospital for cellulitis, a skin infection, in his leg. Cerv said he's had an issue with cellulitis in the past but never knew it could inflict the kind of damage it has to his body, especially his leg.

"Then I find out that Roger had gone to the hospital as well for a completely non-related medical condition that took his life," Cerv said.

Cerv was hospitalized for two stints and underwent multiple surgeries.

He said since getting back into the restaurant he keeps looking over at the bar from the kitchen where he does much of the cooking, thinking Barts will be standing there making a silly face or cracking a joke to make everyone laugh.

"I don't think I will ever be able to look at the bar and not see him," Cerv said. "Roger will forever be the beating heart of Hot Lunch."

Cerv and Barts opened their quirky neighborhood sandwich shop in October at 708¼ E. Johnson St., in the former Forequarter space, with Troy Knight as a silent partner.

Now Troy's brother, Travis Knight, has taken over the front of house duties originally handled by Barts.

Food at Hot Lunch is served on school lunch-type trays with individually wrapped candies such as SweeTarts and Gobstoppers.

Chad Remington Gilman is Hot Lunch's new chef. Cerv said he started helping Remington Gilman prep to reopen the day after he got out of the hospital on July 13.

For now, the restaurant's new hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

"I have a long journey with my recovery," said Cerv, who said he will be walking with a cane for a long time or maybe for the rest of his life.

"I am just happy to have my leg still, so I can't complain," he said.

Cerv said he's grateful to his father, Edward Cerv, and his mother, Patricia Cerv. He said his father drove back and forth from his home on Eagle River multiple times every week while continuing to work his full-time job.

He said his father was with him for every surgery and was at his side as much as he possibly could be throughout the ordeal. Cerv said his father also drove to Madison to help get the restaurant ready to reopen.

Cery's friends Alexa Sparks and Colin Sparks set up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised $11,452 toward its $20,000 goal to help Cerv with his medical costs. He didn't want to say if he has any insurance coverage.