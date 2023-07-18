Nathaniel and Olivia Sackey opened Holisac’s Taste of Africa in Sun Prairie, in May in a former Glass Nickel Pizza location at 815 W. Main St., and Nathaniel said it's been going well, if a little slow.

The restaurant is carryout only and when the couple's lease runs out in November, they want to find a space where they can also have seating.

Olivia is the one who does the cooking and spends more time in the restaurant. One of her specialties is jollof rice made with tomato sauce and vegetables. It comes with chicken, beef, fish or beans.

She also offers fufu made from cassava and plantains and served with soup containing a choice of protein; and banku and okro sauce, a traditional dish from the Volta region of Ghana. It has corn flour, cassava, okra, and choice of protein or vegetables.

Olivia makes about nine dishes and offers about five at any time, Nathaniel said.

She also bakes cookies, donuts and something they call pastry chips. "In America, it's more like potato chips or something." He said theirs are made with flour, butter and onions.

Nathaniel makes six types of juice that he bottles. He formerly produced the juice at the FEED Kitchens in Madison and sold to a few local stores and restaurants.

He makes a strawberry lemonade, watermelon with ginger, watermelon without ginger, cucumber ginger juice and carrot ginger juice.

Most of his juices have ginger, and he said he eases up on the spice level for American customers who can't handle as much as he'd normally add.

The name, Holisac’s Taste of Africa, is a mashup of Olivia's first name, the couple's last name and a reference to the Holy Spirit.

"We are a Christian family. Everything we do involves the Holy Spirit," said Nathaniel, 28, who met Olivia, 30, at a Ghanaian church in Madison, Living Springs Church, on the Beltline Highway. The couple has a 1-year-old son.

Nathaniel and Olivia, who live in Sun Prairie, are both from Ghana in West Africa. Nathaniel came to Madison, first in 2018, and again in 2019, by way of Eagle River after going to school in Italy for three years.

A woman in Eagle River, whom he calls his godmother, took him in through a school program and he lived with her family for about four months. He came to Madison, he said, to continue his education.

Nathaniel also does home health care and cleans commercial spaces, churches, schools and office spaces.

"We have a couple businesses that we are running and they are all very infant," he said. "It's just us doing it, taking it one day at a time. But as business improves, we would love to bring people on board to help and also contribute to the growth of the community and serve the people who need our help."

Nathaniel said he and Olivia will continue to run the restaurant if he goes back to school.

"It's our desire to serve the community," he said. "I'm a business-oriented person and all my ideas are to serve the people around me."

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Some customers use DoorDash and Uber Eats but most people call in their orders or order online and then wait 30-50 minutes so the food can be made fresh, he said.