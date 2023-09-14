A cafe serving lattes, lemonades and bakery infused with the cannabinoids THC and CBD plans to open on the top block of State Street.

High Crowd Cafe is scheduled to have a city health inspection Thursday and could open Friday, said Surma Hormozi, 41, who owns the business with her sister, Samantha Odisho, 29.

Hormozi said they made few changes other than painting a mural and “changing some lightbulbs” in the space at 115 State St. that was Buck & Badger Northwoods Lodge. It closed in 2020.

The sisters also own the High Crowd Cafe in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.

“The reason we’re TikTok famous is for our lattes and lemonades,” said Hormozi, adding that all their drinks “come uninfused” and are infused with CBD or THC, the active ingredients in marijuana, at a customer’s tolerance.

“They’re hemp-derived, so it’s federally legal,” she said.

All the bakery is made with THC or CBD, Hormozi said.

Jennifer Zilavy, a Madison assistant city attorney, said that while recreational use and possession of marijuana and THC isn’t legal under Wisconsin statutes, Madison decriminalized the possession and use of up to 28 grams (one ounce) of cannabis or cannabis derivatives on public property with the permission of the owner, landlord or tenant.

“This does not make a sale of THC legal, but allows for possession and consumption,” Zilavy said. “CBD, a hemp derivative, was removed from the controlled substances schedule, and is legal as long as certain conditions are met.”

Zilavy said hemp-derived edibles are only legal if they have no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, which Hormozi said is true of her bakery and infused drinks.

“We’re not delta-8. We are not synthetic. We are definitely delta-9,” Hormozi said. “I’m not gonna lie to you, every store there sells delta-9 and THC pre-rolls because it’s federally legal. So we’re very similar except we have it in our baked goods.”

The American Cancer Society reports that delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) seems to cause the “high” reported by marijuana users, and also can help relieve pain and nausea, reduce inflammation, and can act as an antioxidant. Cannabidiol (CBD) can help treat seizures, can reduce anxiety and paranoia, and can counteract the “high” caused by THC, it said. Delta-8 THC is a chemical cousin of delta-9, according to researchers at the University of South Carolina. Delta-8 is less psychoactive than delta-9 THC.

Hormozi said they chose Madison for their second location because “Madison is just that town that everybody wants to be in, you know, it’s exciting.”

The sisters brought their products to the Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park in August and were well received, Hormozi said. “They just welcomed us with open arms and everybody was so nice and they loved the concept and they loved our product. Boy, were we busy.”

In Chicago, the cafe has done well because it is close to DePaul University, Hormozi said. The cafe also holds networking events, yoga, karaoke and sports-watching events.

Hormozi said she plans to show UW football games in Madison and give discounts when the Badgers win. She said they will have three video screens, one for a menu and two for gaming.

The cafe will be about 2,000 square feet, twice as big as the Chicago shop.

Anyone can come in for the lattes and lemonades, uninfused, but to get CBD or THC, customers have to be 21, she said, adding that they are strict about carding.

Hormozi said they buy their bakery from a certified kitchen in Chicago, and the packaged products will be delivered every two days.

The bakery will include Rice Krispies treats, macadamia cookies, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and cupcakes. The fall selection will include a lot of pumpkin spice and cinnamon flavors, she said. The shop will also sell gummies.

The cafe won’t serve any alcohol.

In 2018, the federal government passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which removed hemp and its byproducts from the Controlled Substances Act, as long as the hemp-based product contains no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis.

Zilavy said that many municipalities have struggled with what to do about CBD products and businesses.

She said “given the ambiguity and complexity of this law, most municipalities are waiting for some type of guidance, direction, rules from the FDA or the USDA, or some other arm of the federal government.”

Zilavy said there’s a 2023 Farm Bill in the works that could possibly address some of the ongoing regulation questions.

“Clear as mud,” she said.