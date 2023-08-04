The owners of a Ridgeway supper club are holding a fundraiser Friday night to benefit its 80 employees who have been out of work since a July 23 fire shut it down.

Richard Skaife said he has no idea what caused the fire at Hi Point Steak House, but said it started in the bar overnight. It was found by one of his managers at about 10:30 the next morning.

"The bar area has to be completely gutted and the whole building was completely full of smoke because it burned through the soda line," Skaife said. "So, it had a constant water source on it, just kind of smoking and smoldering, they're saying up to five to six hours potentially."

Skaife has owned Hi Point Steak House, 35 miles West of Madison, with Tom and Coz Skaife, his uncle and aunt, for almost nine years.

He said he's been given no estimate on the damage yet and his insurance company hasn't put anything in writing. He hopes the insurance will cover the lost wages of his 80 full-time and part-time employees, but until he finds out, he wants to help them with the benefit.

The fundraiser will take place outside the supper club, which sits on six acres, and in its banquet hall in a separate building. Skaife said he's grateful to the local band Power Take Off! which is donating its time to play the event.

Hi Point Steak House is providing food, and there will be a cash bar. The event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 6900 Highway HHH, includes a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Skaife said the fundraiser is for the employees, not the owners. A GoFundMe campaign for the staff has raised about $7,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

"It's a tight-knit, small community and I mean, everyone's got everyone's back," Skaife said, noting that support has come not just from Ridgeway but from the surrounding areas such as Dodgeville and Mount Horeb. "People from near and far."

Skaife said Hi Point ran from 1938 to 2010 and was then sold to briefly become Ridge Point Rendezvous. The Skaifes bought it in 2014.