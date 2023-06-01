Dhaba Kitchen opened last week in the old Haveli location in Fitchburg with just a single social media post.

Sumanjit "Sonu" Singh, who also owns Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton, said the weekend was busy, particularly Saturday. "Just one Instagram post and we got packed. So far, the response from Fitchburg is really nice."

After nine years, Haveli, 5957 McKee Road, with its fine dining atmosphere, closed two months ago when brothers Devinder Singh Badwal and Sital Singh retired, said Badwal's son, Rinku Badwal.

Rinku took over Taste of India on Monroe Street from his father, but didn't want to also own Haveli.

"Too much work," he said. "We are already having a hard time finding people to work, and it's just too hard to work hard for both restaurants."

Rinku said Haveli had consistent business, but with the retirement of his father and uncle, who was Haveli's main chef, Rinku knew he couldn't carry on. "It's hard to find a main chef that will listen to you because every chef right now they just want to do their own thing. I didn't want to deal with that."

Both Haveli and Taste of India had been doing only takeout business for the past three years because of the pandemic.

Rinku said he's about to go back to offering dine-in service at Taste of India after he gets back from a two-month family trip to India. The plan is to reopen the dining room around the third week of August.

Rinku said with most UW-Madison students gone, business is slower in the summer anyway.

Sonu, Sital's son and Rinku's cousin, said his uncle had been trying to sell Haveli for almost a year and had a few deals fall through. He finally bought the business in February and said he's made dramatic renovations.

"When we opened up, everyone was like, 'Oh, wow.' They were all surprised. Took us a month and a half," he said.

Sonu opened his Middleton Dhaba in 2012, its name taken from the ubiquitous roadside restaurants across India.

He said he's not carrying on Haveli's buffet tradition. "My concept is fresh food, to order, straight from the kitchen."

The menus at the two restaurants are the same, he said. The restaurants have slightly different names to avoid confusion in online ordering or phone orders.

He said his 11 years in Middleton have been rewarding, with the restaurant drawing customers from across Dane County. Many people came from Fitchburg, too. "So, we decided, 'let's go to Fitchburg, so it's easy for them and we'll pick up business there, too, plus our own crowd."

