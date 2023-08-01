Ginza Japanese Restaurant closed on July 18 and is being replaced by an all-you-can-eat buffet that will include sushi, the owner's daughter said.

Ting Cai Zhou, who runs three restaurants in Madison, has opened and closed four others, most recently Ginza.

Joanna Zhou said her father closed Ginza for remodeling and will reopen it as a restaurant called Sake, named for the popular Japanese rice wine.

Ting, who is from China, opened Szechuan Garden at 6654 Mineral Point Road in August 2019 after two years of planning, and closed it a year later. He replaced it with Ginza Japanese Restaurant, which had no connection to the Ginza of Tokyo that used to be on Odana Road with another location that had been on the Far East Side.

Joanna spoke for Ting, because he speaks limited English. She said Szechuan Garden struggled during the pandemic and it was hard to find cooks who knew that style of cooking. Her father, she said, switched to sushi because he thought it would be easier to find sushi chefs.

She said her father asked many of his customers whether they'd prefer an all-you-can-eat restaurant and found out they would. "So, most of the customers say, 'Oh, definitely we love the all-you-can-eat, especially the Japanese food.' Because most people think that seafood is expensive. If they open up as all-you-can-eat, they will attract a lot of seafood lovers, sushi lovers."

Joanna said her father hopes to have Sake open by mid-October serving all-you-can eat ramen, sushi, salad bar and appetizers. "Everything."

"That's what they're thinking," she said. "And they may add more food on the bar, but we're not sure about that yet.''

Ting briefly had the restaurant Pho King Good in the Gateway Mall on Williamson Street, then reopened it as Mr. Seafood, which he also closed.

In July 2020, he opened Ragin Cajun Seafood in a building on East Washington Avenue that once housed a Ginza of Tokyo.

Ting also has two Hot Pot 608 restaurants, one on University Avenue and one on State Street. Until recently, the State Street restaurant was called Delicacies of Asia.