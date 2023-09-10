French cooks prepare scrambled eggs slowly over low heat with butter, stirring constantly until they form small, velvety curds. This version has no added fat. (Save it for the bacon!) Stirring constantly and adding a touch of water at the end controls the egg proteins so that some form delicate curds while the rest thicken to a saucy consistency. Be sure to cook the eggs slowly; it should take 12 to 14 minutes total. For the luscious bacon, simply sprinkle sugar, rosemary and black pepper over the pieces and bake.
America’s Test Kitchen
French breakfast: Take comforting bacon and eggs to an extravagant level
- Andrea Geary America’s Test Kitchen
