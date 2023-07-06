Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Eno Vino Waunakee

Location: 2800 Sarah Lane, Waunakee

Phone: 608-581-9141

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday though Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Late night menu: 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday though Thursday, 10 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Prices: Shareables $13 to $37, soup $12, salads $12 and $15, flatbreads $28 to $31, cheese boards $16 to $34, bruschetta $22

Noise level: Medium because of music played over sound system

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Patio plus glass doors that open near the bar

Delivery: Through Grubhub

Online ordering: Through Grubhub

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Some items are "gluten sensitive"

Vegetarian offerings: A handful; can leave meat out of others

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Good-size parking lot, street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: You don't have to drive to Waunakee to go to an Eno Vino, but why not?

Vaquero Mexican Grill

Location: 3904 E. Washington Ave.

Phone: 608-286-1021

Website: Not yet

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday until 5 p.m.

Prices: Nachos $10.99, quesadillas $10.50, bowls $10.50, burritos $10.75, tacos $3.75, machetes $12.99, pambazos $12.99, gorditas $4.99, tortas $12.99, huaraches $10.99, kids menu $2.99 to $7.99, dessert $4.75 to $8.99

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Three tables outside that seat four each

Delivery: No

Online ordering: No

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Many options

Vegetarian offerings: Lots of options

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Good-size lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Great option for fast, fresh and reasonably priced Mexican food.

Eat Xpress

Location: 203 W. Gorham St.

Phone: 608-301-6741

Website: eatxpresswi.com. It's in Chinese, but a menu in English can be found at eatxpresswi.com/menu-1.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.99, pho $9.99 to $11.99, entrées $6.99 to $11.99, braised dishes $3.99 to $6.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, but only one low table. Most of the seating is at high counters.

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: Through third-party apps

Online ordering: Yes, through apps

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: No

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: One of the best places in Madison to get quick, inexpensive, delicious, traditional Chinese food.

Caspian Grill

Location: 610 Junction Road

Phone: 608-827-8500

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday though Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Prices: Appetizers $4.50 to $18.99, dumplings $9.99, soup $8.99 and $9.99, salads $8.99 to $11.99, from the grill $7.50 to $32.99, desserts $6.50 to $12.99

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Seven tables for a total of 28 people

Delivery: Yes

Online ordering: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: GF bread, many options

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Lot fills up

Service: Excellent