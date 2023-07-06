Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are four options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.
Eno Vino Waunakee
Location: 2800 Sarah Lane, Waunakee
Phone: 608-581-9141
Website: enovinowaunakee.com
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday though Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Late night menu: 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday though Thursday, 10 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Prices: Shareables $13 to $37, soup $12, salads $12 and $15, flatbreads $28 to $31, cheese boards $16 to $34, bruschetta $22
Noise level: Medium because of music played over sound system
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Patio plus glass doors that open near the bar
Delivery: Through Grubhub
Online ordering: Through Grubhub
Drinks: Full bar
Gluten-free: Some items are "gluten sensitive"
Vegetarian offerings: A handful; can leave meat out of others
Kids menu: No
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Good-size parking lot, street parking
Service: Good
Bottom line: You don't have to drive to Waunakee to go to an Eno Vino, but why not?
Vaquero Mexican Grill
Location: 3904 E. Washington Ave.
Phone: 608-286-1021
Website: Not yet
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday until 5 p.m.
Prices: Nachos $10.99, quesadillas $10.50, bowls $10.50, burritos $10.75, tacos $3.75, machetes $12.99, pambazos $12.99, gorditas $4.99, tortas $12.99, huaraches $10.99, kids menu $2.99 to $7.99, dessert $4.75 to $8.99
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Three tables outside that seat four each
Delivery: No
Online ordering: No
Drinks: No alcohol
Gluten-free: Many options
Vegetarian offerings: Lots of options
Kids menu: Yes
Reservations: No
Parking: Good-size lot
Service: Excellent
Bottom line: Great option for fast, fresh and reasonably priced Mexican food.
Eat Xpress
Location: 203 W. Gorham St.
Phone: 608-301-6741
Website: eatxpresswi.com. It's in Chinese, but a menu in English can be found at eatxpresswi.com/menu-1.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.99, pho $9.99 to $11.99, entrées $6.99 to $11.99, braised dishes $3.99 to $6.99
Noise level: Medium
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes, but only one low table. Most of the seating is at high counters.
Outdoor dining: No
Delivery: Through third-party apps
Online ordering: Yes, through apps
Drinks: No alcohol
Gluten-free: No
Vegetarian offerings: A few
Kids menu: No
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Street parking
Service: Good
Bottom line: One of the best places in Madison to get quick, inexpensive, delicious, traditional Chinese food.
Caspian Grill
Location: 610 Junction Road
Phone: 608-827-8500
Website: caspiangrillmadison.com
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday though Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Prices: Appetizers $4.50 to $18.99, dumplings $9.99, soup $8.99 and $9.99, salads $8.99 to $11.99, from the grill $7.50 to $32.99, desserts $6.50 to $12.99
Noise level: Low
Credit cards: Accepted
Accessibility: Yes
Outdoor dining: Seven tables for a total of 28 people
Delivery: Yes
Online ordering: Yes
Drinks: Full bar
Gluten-free: GF bread, many options
Vegetarian offerings: Many
Kids menu: No, but can accommodate
Reservations: Yes
Parking: Lot fills up
Service: Excellent
Bottom line: Husband-and-wife team behind the largely takeout-and-delivery Caspian Grill on Gammon Road go all out with new restaurant.
