Sarah and Ross Thomas, who own Sugar River Pizza in Verona, are taking over the former Boulder Brewpub building about a mile away for a business they're calling Stone Porch Alehouse.

"It's a beautiful building, so I really wanted to make it work," Sarah said.

Before Boulder Brewpub, which closed this spring after five years, the space at 950 Kimball Lane was Gray's Tied House for almost 12 years.

Sarah said she was interested in the building when Gray's Tide House closed, but she and Ross had just opened Sugar River Pizza in Verona when they had children in middle school, so it wasn't an option.

Now with kids in high school, she said she has a little more free time. "So, we had to jump on it and give it a try."

Stone Porch Alehouse is in reference to the building's wraparound stone patio, which they plan to use for outdoor dining.

Sarah said they're making some renovations to freshen the space up. "It hasn't changed much since 2005," she said, so they're giving it new paint, new lighting, and hoping to open in September, but that depends on how much luck they have lining up contractors.

She said the Alehouse will be completely different from Sugar River. Jacob Goldsberry, their head chef, used to own Down Home Cookhouse in nearby Brooklyn.

Sarah said Goldsberry is known for his from-scratch cooking. "It'll be along that vein. Sugar River has always been big on making all of our sauces from scratch. So, it will be similar in that respect."

She said the menu will have burgers, sandwiches, fried chicken and some vegetarian entrees.

Sarah, along with her parents, Deb and Daryl Watterson, started Sugar River Pizza 14 years ago in Belleville. They opened a New Glarus Sugar River in 2013 and Sarah and Ross opened the Verona restaurant in March 2016. The family closed the original Belleville restaurant in late 2016.

The newest Sugar River Pizza, owned by the Wattersons, opened in Sun Prairie in October 2020.

As for why she wants to open a new place, Sarah said it's because she loves restaurants.

"I love bringing that kind of joy to people walking through my restaurant and seeing everybody having fun and the families having fun. It's addictive."

Plus, she's interested in trying a new concept, she said. "We're trying to see are we good at restaurants in general, or just good at pizza?"

