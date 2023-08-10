Doug Hamaker, co-founder of Forage Kitchen and before that, Roast Public House, is opening a new restaurant just off State Street where he intends to merge healthy eating and comfort foods.

Hamaker said he hopes to open Comfort Fuel on Sept. 18 at 439 N. Francis Street in what was formerly Salads UP.

The new restaurant will focus on protein açai bowls and sandwiches like grilled cheese French toast with herbed brioche bread, melted cheddar and chipotle apple onion jam. A breakfast quesadilla is also in the works.

"The idea is kind of mixing health and wellness with comfort and moderation," Hamaker said.

Hamaker said he and David Spittel, Comfort Fuel's chef and a minority partner, are looking to add 20 grams of protein to açai bowls, which he thinks will be popular in the State Street area.

He said Spittel came up with the name, which grew on him once the menu began coming together. "It started to make sense and I feel like it will to other people, too."

Hamaker, 35, and his then-partner, Henry Aschauer, opened Roast on the 600 block of State Street in 2012. They closed it in 2019 to focus on their State Street Forage restaurant and a second location at Hilldale. Hamaker said running a bar like Roast in the State Street area was too difficult.

Forage is largely a grab-and-go salad and bowl business. Hamaker sold his stake 2½ years ago, just before his daughter was born. There are now four Forages in the Madison area and one in Champaign, Illinois. It also sells its canned kombucha in its restaurants and in grocery stores.

"I learned a ton," said Hamaker.

"COVID just kind of messed with me because it shut the whole world down and I love being in the restaurants and opening the restaurants and it was just an opportunity to amicably leave the business," he said. "I know that they're continuing to succeed really well and it's just something I'm always going to be really proud of."

He said besides getting to be with his daughter, his time away offered the opportunity to think about what he wanted to do next. "The restaurant industry can be pretty mentally draining, you know," Hamaker said.

Hamaker's father, Don Hamaker, who has a business background and lives in New Jersey, where Hamaker grew up, worked with him on Roast. He's also helping him open Comfort Fuel.

The former Salads UP space was like a maze, Hamaker said, and they needed to take it down to its studs and put up new drywall for it to be functional.

Like Forage, Comfort Fuel will offer grain bowls and salads. It will also emphasize creative breakfasts, Hamaker said. It won't serve alcohol to start, but if it eventually does, it will be mimosas, beer and wine, not liquor, he said.

Hamaker said Spittel was a chef at Roast and has been the executive chef at Exact Sciences for the past three years, doing a lot of catering. Before Roast, Spittel was at the Old Fashioned.

One popular sandwich being carried over from Roast is The Grateful Red, which Spittel invented. It's Cajun grilled chicken with hot honey, jalapeño cilantro cream cheese, tomato, cheddar Jack and coleslaw.

Another sandwich on the Comfort Fuel menu will be the Big Boi: smoked Cajun brisket, hot honey gochujang pork belly, egg and pepper Jack cheese. A gochujang pork belly bowl will have black rice, sweet potato hash and many of the ingredients from the sandwich.

The menu will also offer plates with a protein and two sides, such as charred broccolini, grilled lemon garlic asparagus and smashed garlic roasted potatoes.