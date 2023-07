Ahi-chile tostadas

Servings: 4

For the tostadas:

2 cups vegetable oil

4 (6-inch) corn tortillas

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

For the ahi-chile:

1 pound trimmed sushi-grade ahi or bluefin tuna, cut into ¾-inch pieces

¾ cup of ½-inch fresh pineapple pieces

½ cup English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced thin

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ or 1 serrano chile, seeded, sliced into thin rounds

1 tablespoon flake sea salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon Jugo Seasoning Sauce

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons lime juice (about 2 limes)

8 thin slices avocado

For the tostadas:

Line baking sheet with triple layer of paper towels. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.

Place one tortilla in hot oil and press flat with potato masher or tongs for 60 seconds. Flip tortilla and fry, without pressing, until stiff and very lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Transfer tostada to prepared sheet and sprinkle with teaspoon kosher salt. Repeat with remaining tortillas and kosher salt. Let tostadas cool completely, about 10 minutes. (Tostadas can be stored in a zipper-lock bag for up to 2 days.)

For the ahi-chile:

Combine tuna, pineapple, cucumber, onion, oil, serrano, sea salt, pepper and Jugo in a medium bowl.

To serve, place 1 tostada on each of 4 individual serving plates. Stir lime juice into tuna mixture until fully incorporated. Divide ahi-chile evenly among tostadas, then top each with 2 avocado slices. Serve immediately.